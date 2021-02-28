When it comes to sports in the Red River Valley, there aren’t any programs more consistently successful than the North Lamar softball team. And for the last few years, that program has been helmed by head coach Ashley Endsley, who makes sure that softball skills are only a small part of what she instills in her players.
A Paris native and graduate of North Lamar herself, Endsley began playing softball at a young age and took an immediate liking to the sport. She was a sports-minded teenager, and played basketball for the Pantherettes, but softball was the sport she really excelled in, and the one that captured her heart.
“Even though it’s definitely a team sport, I liked it from a young age because there was also an individualistic perspective to it too that basketball didn’t have,” she said. “When you’re batting, it’s just you and the pitcher, and I really liked that.”
Softball also offered a more familial experience for Endsley, who said she’d been playing softball with many of her high school teammates for several years on travel teams.
She made her mark on the Pantherette softball program, and after graduating she jumped at the opportunity to play the game she loved collegiately.
She spent two years playing softball for Paris Junior College before transferring to the University of Texas at Tyler, where she stayed on as a graduate assistant after completing her last two years of athletic eligibility.
For Endsley, there was never really a question of what career she’d pursue, she said.
“I remember thinking, ‘What do I like?’” Endsley said. “Sports was the one thing that came to my mind, and so I always knew I wanted to do this, because I was always a sports-minded person.”
Endsley took her first coaching job at Winona High School, a program that was in shambles when she got there. In a single season, though, she showed her talent as a softball player carried over into her abilities as a coach.
“When I got there, they hadn’t won a game in I think 10 years, and when I got there we won six games,” she said.
After that, Endsley spent two years coaching the Brownsboro team, where she was able to cross a number of moments off her coaching to-do list, including her first playoff berth, first playoff victory and first winning season.
After wrapping up her second season with the Brownsboro Lady Bears, she got a call from her old coach at North Lamar, who told her he was retiring and wanted her to take over as the next coach. For Endsley, the decision was a no-brainer.
“I’d always known that I wanted to come back to North Lamar,” Endsley said with a smile. “But only a couple years into my coaching career? I never thought I’d get the chance that quickly.”
Endsley came home to the blue and gold of North Lamar four years ago, and the rest has been history.
A perennial powerhouse, the Pantherette softball program’s proud tradition has persisted under Endsley’s excellent leadership, and has blossomed into one of the best teams in not just the state of Texas, but the whole country. In 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic put a premature end to the season, the Pantherettes were ranked second in the state and sixth in the country.
“If you look at the third base dugout, ‘Tradition of excellence’ is written on it, and that’s something we take seriously,” Endsley said. “It feels good to carry on that tradition, and it takes a lot of pride, too.”
If you were to ask Endsley about her team’s ranking, though, she’ll tell you she pays them no mind.
“I know we have a great softball team, but that’s not something we talk about,” she explained. “When people come up to me and say, ‘Oh did you see what you guys are ranked,’ I just say, ‘Oh that’s nice.’ It’s good to be recognized, but we can’t put much thought into that because we’re working on getting better every single day.”
And while Endsley works to make sure her players are some of the best athletes and softball players in the state, it’s the lessons off the diamond that stick with her players the most.
Leadership, respect, humility, perseverance, responsibility and accountability — these are the traits Endsley said she works to instill in her players.
“I want to make sure that we’re not just winning, but doing it the right way, carrying ourselves with pride and growing as young women as well as softball players,” Endsley said. “That starts on day one. They know my expectations and then it just grows from there.”
That’s why, Endsley said, she loves seeing her players succeed outside of the sport after graduation, finding success in whatever career path they choose.
And for Endsley, all that work is worth it when she can look around and see the pure joy and excitement on her players’ faces.
“I love looking around and seeing all of their excitement and smiling faces when we have accomplished something,” she said. “That’s why I do what I do.”
