The recent deluge of rain has created some setbacks for farmers in the Red River Valley.
“A lot of the crops have suffered from it,” local farmer Rex West said.
According to the National Weather Service, about 3.14 inches fell in June and 8.4 in May at the Paris weather station, and the flooding has caused some crops to drown or near-drown. West reckons his land has seen more rain than that even.
“We had 6 to 7 inches for June and 10 to 12 for May,” he said. “It was pretty aggressive.”
According to Randy Whitis with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, this has led to a high number of local farmers filing for federal crop aid.
“We had 2,871 acres of cotton that was prevented from being planted due to the wet conditions,” she said. “We also have 23,877 acres of hay that was too wet to harvest the first cutting.”
The last day to file for federal aid for preventative planting was Tuesday, and at least three other crops were heavily impacted as well, she said. Crops that will suffer a reduced yield are: corn, affecting 12,949 acres; wheat, with 23,330 acres; and grain sorghum, with 959 acres.
“I think a lot of people are going to late-plant cotton,” Whitis said.
The cloud cover hasn’t helped, he added.
“No sunlight has slowed down the growth,” he said. “It will be a close year.”
From his land, which spreads across three counties, he expects a lower yield than normal. But, he added, he is hopeful.
“Breaking even is a win at this point,” West said. “We’ve been fortunate to have some good prices. We have the potential to have a good year.”
Plus, the financial yield of some crops have been down, he said, it’s tough to tell which crop would see a bigger loss for some farmers, since some high-yield crops are down on the market, but others severely impeded by the rain.
“They kind of meet in the middle,” West said.
Cotton, for example, reached a little over 73 cents per pound in mid-2019, and dropped throughout the pandemic to around 55 cents, according to the USDA, but it rose to around 70 cents at the beginning of 2021, and is just starting to dip again, so the late-planting strategy may work for some cotton farmers.
Corn has been steadily rising since the start of the year, according to USDA’s farm price index, as has soy and wheat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.