Cora Lindgren and Gantz Allen, both representing Lamar County 4-H, were named belt buckle winners at the 53rd annual Lamar County Livestock Show on April 16 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Lindgren showed two Chianina heifers to take both grand champion and reserve champion in All Other Breeds competition while Allen exhibited the American Registered Breed champion and the reserve Simmental heifer.
Journi Ingram, of Cooper FFA, earned a belt buckle for senior showmanship and Gantz Allen took his second belt buckle for the day and the junior showmanship title.
Results of the heifer show follow:
American Division
Cord Crawford, Chisum FFA, reserve beefmaster; Dawson Hamner, Chisum FFA, second in Beefmaster class; Kalli Hughey, Detroit FFA, champion beefmaster; Dawson Hamner, Chisum FFA, first in Beefmaster; Cash Vititow, Sulphur Springs FFA, 3rd in class with Red Brahman; Hannah Ford, Chisum FFA, second in class with Santa Gertrudis; Huxley Allan, Lamar County 4-H, first in class and reserve American Registered Breed; Taylor Powell, Chisum FFA; 3rd in class with Brangus; Ava Lamb, second in class with Simbrah.
British Division
Carter Townes, Detroit FFA, first in class and champion Angus; Grady Taylor, Prairiland FFA, 2nd in class and reserve Angus with Red Angus; River Williams, Detroit FFA, third in class with Red Angus; Journi Ingram, Cooper FFA, first in class with Horned Hereford; Journi Ingram, Cooper FFA; first in class and champion Horned Hereford; Bailee Taylor, Prairiland FFA, first in class and reserve Horned Hereford; Grace Michael, Prairiland FFA, second in class Horned Hereford; Grace Michael, Prairiland FFA, third in class Horned Hereford
Also, Journi Ingram, Cooper FFA, first in class and reserve Polled Hereford; Kelbi Forry, Prairiland FFA, first in class Polled Hereford; Bailee Taylor, Prairiland FFA, and champion Polled Hereford; Journi Ingram, Cooper FFA, first in class Polled Hereford.
Exotic Division
Kanyon Williams, Detroit FFA, first in class, Maintainer; Shaeffer Suttle, Prairiland FFA, first in class and reserve Maine Anjou; Shaeffer Suttie, Prairiland FFA, first in class and champion Maine Anjou; Tripp Lamm, Detroit FFA, first in class and champion Simmental; Jessica Francis, Prairiland FFA, third in class, Simmental; Kanyon Williamas, Detroit FFA, fourth in class, Simmental; Keegan Forry, first in class, Simmental.
Cora Lindgren, Lamar County 4-H, second in class commercial exotic; Grace Michael, Prairiland FFA, third in class AOB Cross; Eli Grose, Chisum FFA fourth in class AOB; Grace Michael, Prairiland FFA, first in class AOB Cross; Kanyon Williamas, Detroit FFA, second in class AOB Cross; Huxley, second in class, AOB.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.