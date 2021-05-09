Community cooperation has been a byword of the pandemic.
Getting organized about not only testing for Covid-19, but the vaccinations as well, has been an integral part of getting the state to open back up. West Texas native Rebecca Harris, the new nursing director at Paris Junior College, has helped with the Lamar County Health District’s coordination of vaccinations at the college and Love Civic Center since being hired in August 2020.
“There were just so many people that needed to be vaccinated,” Harris said. “I did with Miss Gina Prestridge, who is head of the health department. … It was almost going to be an impossibility without the assistance of either the nurses that are already in our population. So we took a signup sheet, posted it to see if students wanted to help, and then they just came out of the woodwork.”
For the past several months, student nurses, under Harris’s supervision, have helped with the vaccination process, doing intake and, eventually, after Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clearance, administering the vaccine themselves.
“One hundred percent of our students here at PJC have taken a Covid certification course,” Harris said. “They have all been educated on Covid itself, the vaccine and how to administer and what to teach patients after receiving the vaccine.”
Harris has been a nurse since 1998, working in the emergency room and eventually graduating to the classroom, giving her a wide range of experience on both sides of the chalkboard.
“I spent 19 years at bedsides as a trauma nurse,” she said. “You know, I don’t believe that we choose the aspect of nursing that we practice. I fully believe it chooses us. There was something that drew me to trauma.
“I’m the kind of nurse that I want to know what’s going on with you right now, what do you need me to fix for you today to make today better for you, and the emergency department offers that for anybody looking to practice any type of emergency medicine. It has a little bit more immediate gratification, if you will.”
Harris said she “took the scenic route” to nursing. In college, she got her first degree in microbiology, she said.
“I was going to work for the CDC, one of those individuals that waded around in the Ebola River in Zaire looking for fun bugs,” Harris said, “but you don’t do that when you become a mom.”
She said she remembered a memory from when she was nine that led her to use her science experience in nursing.
“A family friend actually told me that when I grow up I was going to become a nurse, so that I would not have to live paycheck to paycheck, have people in my life because I wanted them in my life and make sure that I could, you know, sustain what I needed on my own,” Harris said. “So, I remembered that and turned right around and enrolled in an associate degree nursing program, got my ADN and then went to work full time in an emergency room.”
From there, she got her registered nursing degree and her bachelor’s of nursing degree at Lubbock Christian University, all while still working in the emergency room.
“I was still working in level one trauma center there — I was actually working for University Medical Center — and thought, ‘you know what, if there’s something more I need to know, there’s more that I’m supposed to be doing,’ so I went and enrolled in my master’s of science in nursing, and before I finished my MSN, I turned right around and enrolled in my master’s in healthcare administration,” Harris said. “My daughter says that when I get bored, I go to school.”
Well, after graduating with her second master’s degree in 2016, Harris got bored again.
“I’ve worked full time as a nurse the entire time that I was getting my education except for my PhD and I was working, teaching at Texas Tech, when I enrolled in that,” she said. “Now, if you had asked me in the spring of 2016 If I was going to go get my PhD, a resounding no would have been the answer, and then I got a wild hair one day, applied — I don’t know if I was testing fate to see if I could get in — I got in and then I just rolled with it.”
In 2017, still working on her Ph.D., she and her husband, Todd, a John Deere salesman, moved to Paris, and she said when she got here, if felt like home.
“We had not lived here very long at all into the fall of ‘17 when we moved here, and it became very apparent to us that we were now home,” Harris said. “We had people back from West Texas that would always call and check on us and somebody would come visit and say, ‘Are y’all tired of this? Are y’all ready to come home?’ and our answer is that we are home.”
She is researching for her dissertation for her Ph.D., she said, working on removing biases from those rating students in simulated testing scenarios.
When the job opened up at PJC last year, it felt even more like a sign the Harrises had picked the right place, especially with Todd Harris’ connection to John Deere.
“I have to tell you the first time that we came down Collegiate to turn on Clarksville right here, and saw the PJC sign right there with the John Deere, same yellow and green, colors. We were like, ‘You have got to be kidding. This is great,’” Harris said. “When the position here at PJC, this close to home, opened up, it was very much almost like a godsend, because I had the education that I had worked several years to obtain and the experience of teaching. I wanted to give back to my own community.”
And her grown children seem to be winding their way here as well, she said. Her son J.D. opened up a barbershop on Collegiate, called Gentleman’s Cut Barbershop, another of her sons just moved back to Texas from Melbourne Australia.
Since joining the PJC faculty, changes have been made to the curriculum, from a module-based to a concept-based one, and now the nursing program has higher clinical requirements for students.
“We have one of the highest clinical requirements, not just as the college level, but in nursing program across the state,” Harris said. “We actually have higher clinical requirements than some of the universities do.”
The college requires 256 clinical hours, while most nursing schools only ask for 225, and the reasoning behind that is giving students enough experience — and mentorship and guidance — to succeed.
“What you’re getting is a student who not only will come out with either the LVN certificate or their ADN degree, but you also have a student who has one to two years of nursing experience under their belt,” Harris said, adding that instead of the pedagoge model where one person leads around 10 or so students “like ducklings,” PJCs program has switched to a preceptor model, where one or two students shadow a nurse, spreading out learning and giving students more hands-on experience. “You now have one to two students with one nurse throughout several different facilities getting amazing experiences throughout the entire 12 hour shift.”
And, the students have really appreciated the experience of working through the pandemic, she said.
“I’ve not had any negative comments from nursing students participating,” Harris said. “They’ve talked about how they’ve honed in their skills, their actual technical skills of administering medication. Their interprofessional skills by getting to work with the physicians that volunteer to do vaccines and with some pharmacists that have volunteered.”
All together, the vaccination team she’s been working with has been great, between workers and volunteers — even PJC President Pam Anglin has volunteered, she said.
“It really puts things in perspective, I think, for those of us who are helping coordinate the vaccine clinic as well as the students, because in the face of a pandemic, it really didn’t matter what your title was, there was something for everyone to do at a vaccination clinic, again in the face of this pandemic that pulled together an amazing team,” Harris said. “If it hadn’t been for the health department getting the vaccine. Our students wouldn’t have had such an opportunity.”
