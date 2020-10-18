Shelbi Phifer Lawson is learning the ropes at Big Farm Country Farm Store as she takes some of the workload off her father in the operation of one of the fastest growing agricultural businesses in Northeast Texas.
“I don’t know how he ever did all this by himself,” the daughter said of Shane Phifer, who began work in the store when he was 14 and took over as owner before she was born. “I am in charge of payroll, accounts payable and accounts receivable, and he did all this plus managing the store.”
Fueled by a growing number of hobby ranchers in Northeast Texas and sustained by a strong agricultural economy, the demand for feed and equipment continues to spike as evidenced by the growth of Big Farm Country.
“It just seems our business is growing all the time as we add new things,” the 29-year-old mother of identical twin boys said. “At least, I know it’s getting busier and busier from my perspective. I just don’t know how Shane did it all those years by himself.”
Lawson came to help her father full time in 2018 from a three-year stint as a middle school math teacher at North Lamar ISD following her graduation from Texas A&M Commerce.
“He had a little health scare and had to stay a night in the hospital,” Lawson said. “It was on a Friday, payroll day. I was at school teaching, and he calls me, and says, ‘You need to go do payroll.’ I had no clue how to do payroll. He had to walk me through it from his hospital bed.”
After that incident, the father and daughter decided it was time to get his oldest daughter involved in the family business.
Since purchasing the store from the Bob Unruh family in 1994, Phifer has expanded Big Farm Country five times to answer the need of a growing industry. Along with facility expansion, the store’s service personnel has increased from six to roughly 20.
In addition to a long list of the most demanded brands of feed for livestock such as Purina, Nutrena, ADM Animal Nutrition and Moorman’s, Big Farm Country keeps adding to its feed lines.
“In today’s era, everybody wants specialty feed so I need to have different brands to have the brand someone wants,” Phifer said in an earlier interview. “That’s one reason I need so many warehouses where we can row up the different brands and feed specialties.”
The cattle and horse show business drives specialty feed needs.
“The show business is a big part of our business,” Phifer said. “In the show industry, everybody wants something different. If they hear about somebody that’s winning somewhere, they want to feed that feed, and if somebody wins somewhere else, they want to feed that feed. It’s a challenge, but I try to make our customers happy, so if they want something, I am going to try my best to get it.”
Recent additions to the wide range of Big Farm Country inventory include liquid protein supplements for cattle offered both locally and in Hopkins County, and Echo Brand lawn and yard equipment offered next door at Paris Farm & Ranch, where Phifer is in partnership with Mark Buster.
The store also carries a wide offering of veterinary supplies, horse tack, saddles and ropes. It also is one of the largest Boar Buster hog trap dealers in the country, and carries the Southern Cut Cross line of protective gear for hunting dogs.
And, for mud lovers, Big Farm Country carries Bogs, a popular brand of mud boots, for adults and children.
“Like I said, we are getting bigger and better all the time,” Lawson said.
