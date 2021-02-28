A determined Ronnica Blake breaks glass ceilings wherever she goes. But it is her understanding of human nature that has served her well during her law enforcement career.
She became the first woman to become a detective with the Paris Police Department, the first woman to serve as a court security officer with the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office and now is the first woman to serve as a Lamar County chief deputy constable.
A Paris native and 1993 Chisum High School graduate, Blake began her career in law enforcement in 1998 as a dispatcher with the Paris Police Department, and in 2006 fulfilled her dream of becoming a patrol officer when she moved from her office job to the front lines.
“As a child, I wanted to be a state trooper and wear that smart looking uniform with white cowboy hat, but it was not to be, although I applied several times,” Blake said earlier this week from her office at the Lamar County Courthouse where she works alongside Precinct 5 Constable Jimmy Hodges.
Blake gives credit to former police chief and then lieutenant Bob Hundley for noticing her work ethic while she was employed at Save More Drug and Chicken Express.
“He recognized I was a hard worker, and encouraged me to advance in the department,” Blake said of Hundley. “He is just a good man, and I will always thank him for the opportunities he gave me.”
After working a little more than eight years as a dispatcher, she moved to patrol and then to criminal investigations, where she served as a domestic violence investigator until her retirement from the department in August 2020 after 22 years service.
“I loved my job on patrol, getting to interact with people, and I loved investigations and being able to help victims of domestic violence,” Blake said.
Family obligations and a changing perspective of law enforcement officers across the country prompted Blake to move from the Paris Police Department to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office when an opportunity presented itself.
With a 13-year-old son and an 18-month-old nephew to raise, Blake said she took a look at her career options.
“Although I loved my work with Paris PD, I took a look at what was happening with police officers getting shot, and I had to think about my responsibility to those two boys who I love very much,” Blake said. “I could retire from the city after 22 years with a pension, and I could stay in law enforcement by working for the county.”
Already at the courthouse, Blake said it was an easy transition to the deputy constable position when the job became available in December. She now has a daytime job, and does not have to worry about childcare during all hours of the night as she did as a detective.
Blake talked about gender as it pertains to any job, especially law enforcement.
“I don’t believe it is the gender of a person that’s important, but what a person contains within themselves, and what they believe that they can do.” she said. “Like me, I’m not easily intimidated, and I just don’t back down from an argument. I’m not a fighter, but I don’t back down, you know? I will express myself, and I will get my point across.”
Blake’s attitude serves her in law enforcement.
“I’m not an aggressive person, but I know when to use aggression, and when not to use aggression,” Blake said. “I use my words, and I talk with people and listen to them. Not everyone you deal with as an officer is a bad person; they may be going through something at the time, and you need to approach them with understanding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.