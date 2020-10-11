Team sports are a way for children to get active, build character and make lasting friendships. And for the children of Lamar County, there are more than ample avenues to take part in those team sports.
For Paris youth looking to get into baseball, there’s the Paris Optimist Club, with teams for young children and teenagers alike.
The league enjoys two seasons each year: a spring season and a smaller season of fall ball.
The club, which has provided an outlet for local youth to play competitive baseball since the 1960s, has seen steady growth of late, executive director Sabra Vaughan said. In recent years, the club has averaged between 750 and 800 participating children. In fall ball, the club typically sees around 250 children sign up.
“It’s been great to see,” Vaughan said of the club’s growth. “Now, this past year we had closer to around 650 because of Covid-19, but that was kind of expected given the circumstances.”
The club has developed a reputation for success in recent years as well. In 2019, the 10U team won the Dixie League World Series, competing against youth teams from across the country. This year, even though the coronavirus pandemic prevented the team from repeating as national champs, they still won the state championship in September.
“We’re proud of all of our kids, of course, but when a team is able to do that, it’s incredibly exciting for them, but also for everyone,” Vaughan said. “They put in a lot of work and dedication, and seeing it all pay off is great.”
While many sports leagues throughout Texas and the rest of the country canceled play this year due to Covid-19, the Optimist Club played on, which Vaughan said they take pride in.
“It was a season unlike any other, in terms of moving kids around and playing an extra game per week to get things done, but we were able to do it,” she said. “We really wanted to do that because we wanted to provide a sense of normalcy for the kids. It took a lot of work between the staff, the coaches, the parents and of course the kids.”
“But we were really, really proud we were able to do it, especially since I think all the other recreational youth sports in Paris had decided to cancel. It was important to stay optimistic, just like our club name says.”
The season wrapped up last month, and Vaughan said registration for the 2021 spring season will likely open registration in February, Vaughan said. To stay up to date with registration and the coming season, find regular updates on the club’s Facebook page.
“We’re going to have in-person registration, just like we always do, at Lamar County Church of Christ, but we’re also planning on having online registration next year too,” Vaughan said.
For children who’d rather try their hand at softball, there’s the Paris Ranger League, headed up by the City of Paris.
Averaging between 250 and 300 children per season, the Paris Ranger League plays teams from local communities including Blossom, Bogata and Detroit. Then, the season wraps up with regional and statewide competition.
“It’s a great time,” Paris recreational supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said. “It’s a shame we couldn’t play this year but we’re excited for next year.”
The league features teams of girls from the age of 5 to 18, though the size of the individual team can vary based on the number of participants each year, Domengeaux said.
Many of the girls who take part in Ranger League as children go on to find success on the diamond for their high school softball teams, Domengeaux said.
“That’s the most rewarding part, by far,” she said. “Seeing the girls grow as ball players and people, and then seeing them go on and succeed at the next level — it’s just very rewarding.”
Registration — which is free— typically opens in late February or early March.
“Watch the City of Paris Recreation Facebook page for more details on that,” Domengeaux said. “We don’t charge anything, this is all for the benefit of the girls.”
There are options for recreational play outside of Paris, too. In Blossom, there’s the Blossom Baseball Association. The Blossom league averages a little over 100 kids per season, and it has been steadily growing, director Ryan Gordon said.
The association covers a wide range of age groups, starting with tee ball for young children and going up to more competitive teams for teenagers.
The association canceled its season this year in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but Gordon said he expects play to begin on time next year.
“We usually start practicing around March 1 every year and games usually start around April 1,” he said. “That’s pretty standard.”
Announcements for registration will be posted on the Blossom Baseball Association Facebook page.
