SAVOY — Over the summer, history was made in Fannin County as Edwina Lane beat out Ronnie Ball in a runoff election to become the first-ever female county commissioner.
Lane said she’s always “been one to serve my community, so running for commissioner seemed a logical step.”
“In our county, there had never been a woman, so I thought, ‘you know what, why not throw my hat in?’” she said. “They think it’s a man’s job, but that’s only because it always has been a man’s job.”
In January, she took up the mantle of Precinct 1 Commissioner, and it’s been a wild ride, she said.
“(During the campaign), I would have some tell me a woman has no business telling a man what to do,” Lane said.
But, that hasn’t stopped her. Prior to her new position, Lane said she worked 20 years for a police department as a dispatcher, surrounded by male colleagues.
“I said, ‘I think it will be fine,’” Lane said, adding she told her road crew on the first day that they had a lot to learn from one another. While she’s never been in charge of roadways, she has been in charge of budgets. “I admit that’s not my forte, but that’s why I have a crew. I look at it as we’re still a team, and if we work together, we can be successful.”
Lane and her husband, who works as a police officer in Lewisville, have owned property in Fannin County since 1996. Her husband bought the property with the idea to retire in Fannin County, but plans changed, she said.
The couple married in 1998, and they had two baby girls. Lane said at the time she wanted to focus on motherhood.
“I didn’t want to work full time anymore,” she said, “so we built a house on the property. It was sooner than we thought, but it turned out to be a great thing.”
The couple with a toddler and a newborn moved into the house in 2004 and settled into their new life and community. They enrolled the girls in dance classes, which led to new friends, both for the daughters and the mom.
“I met a friend, and she invited us to her church,” Lane said. “I got involved in the school and started becoming more active. I was on the Ector School Board for 7 and a half years and served in my church, running the AWANA program. I’ve always done a lot in the community, even coaching softball.”
Now, with her oldest a freshman in college and the youngest a sophomore in high school, Lane said she started to wonder what else she could do with her life and began to focus on making her community better.
Though she doesn’t know much about road engineering, she is focusing her efforts on getting Precinct 1 and Fannin County on track budget-wise, creating her own spreadsheets for maintenance of equipment, road maintenance schedules and more.
“It makes it so much easier than the stacks of paper, which is what my office was when I went into it,” Lane said.
“Have there been some bumps in the road, yeah, but I really enjoy it, because people come by my office and talk. It’s been a good experience for me.”
She said there’s 192 miles of road in her precinct, and she’s working her way through them all.
“It doesn’t happen overnight,” Lane said.
