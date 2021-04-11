Lamar County has no shortage of youth and adult sports leagues, and countless others enjoy athletics on a purely casual level. For all, the county — and in particular the City of Paris — offers ample places to play.
Alongside the Love Civic Center is the Paris Sports Complex, which includes five softball fields. The fields are only for organized games and not practices or pickup games, Paris recreational supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said, though she added they can be rented out for use year-round.
The Paris Ranger League uses them for all local games, and the Paris Junior College Lady Dragons softball team also plays its home games at the sports complex.
Also a part of the sports complex is the pavilion, under which is housed a basketball court, and the newly-constructed pump track.
“The pump track is obviously the newest addition, and it’s something we’re excited about,” she said. “Each day I see kids out there with their little bikes, and it makes me so happy.
“Of course, it’s also big for the city because of the Red Bull event that’s going to be held there. That’s huge for all of our local businesses.”
“This is huge,” former Chamber of Commerce President Greg Wilson previously told The Paris News about the pump track’s construction. “Anytime you can get something hosted by a company like Red Bull, and it’s going to be on Red Bull TV, it’s going to be big. It’s going to be a big draw, and not just for the event, but also just to ride this track. It has tremendous value.”
The complex features bathrooms at both the softball fields and pavilion, and a concession stand for all to enjoy when softball games are being played.
Culbertson Park, located at the intersection of 16 Street SE and Hearon Street, features basketball courts, tennis courts, softball fields, baseball fields and a soccer field.
While the ball fields need to be reserved for practices, Domengeaux said, all other amenities are open to the public any time of day.
“Most days you can find the Ranger League girls practicing on those fields, and the basketball courts and whatnot almost always have kids playing on them,” she said.
When done playing, people can take advantage of the pavilion with picnic tables and bathroom facilities at the park as well.
Wade Park, located on East Price Street, is one of the city’s most popular parks, Domengeaux said. It features a roller hockey rink, two backstops that can be used for impromptu baseball or softball games, a soccer field and a fairly large playground for young children to enjoy.
Wade Park also features a pavilion divided up into three sections and restroom facilities, Domengeaux added.
Wise Field features one ballpark for boys or girls, and can be rented out for $10 per hour. The park also includes a soccer field. Domengeaux said the park previously had other amenities, such as a concession stand, though those have been out of order since a fire a few years ago.
Leon Williams Park is located at the corner of 7th Street and Henderson. It includes a lighted ballpark, basketball courts, picnic tables and playground equipment, Domengeaux said. In the summer months, Domengeaux said its one of the city’s most popular parks, with children using its amenities at almost any hour of the day. It also includes wide open fields that are often used for public events and holiday activities.
