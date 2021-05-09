Good news, theater lovers. Paris Community Theatre is planning to be back on stage later this year.
“PCT has been eagerly constructing a reopening plan for our 2021-2022 season, in no small part to the efforts of our new artistic director, Sarah Stogner-Dickinson,” said the group’s president, Sarah Kaminar. “We are thrilled to announce a full season beginning in summer 2021 with ‘The Complete Works of William Shakespeare, Abridged,’ to be produced in July 8-11 in Bywaters Park.”
Kaminar said PCT is looking forward to connecting with its sponsors, patrons and supporters for the 2021-22 season, an effort to be headed by the board’s vice president Sydney Young.
The beginning of the pandemic forced the amateur, nonprofit theater group to cancel its planned performances of “Cabaret” in the spring of 2020. Then, when the weeks of lockdown and quarantine stretched into months, and it became apparent that the 2020-21 season would be wash-out, members and community supporters of the organization went to work, setting up a GoFundMe account and filming a series of videos featuring some of the groups talented singers to be posted on the PCT Facebook page, to help raise the $5,000 dollars needed each month to pay bank notes, insurance and utility bills at the 100-year-old Plaza Theater while it was closed.
“With no shows, no ticket sales, and without help from the community, PCT will have difficulty meeting its financial obligations,” Kaminar told The Paris News at that time.
It took one day for supporters to pledge more than $30,000 to keep PCT going through the lost season.
The PCT board, its members and its staff set out immediately to plan the theatre’s eventual, safe reopening, implementing a beefed up online presence, with virtual content consisting of performance pieces and educational programming.
A new design for the group’s website and planned online workshops were soon put in place, including an adult jazz dance class for those 18 and older with some dance experience, calls for submissions of performance pieces of all kinds and online/socially distanced classes and activities; as well as acting (non royalty or funded royalty), short performances, and video content to be displayed on our platform and newsletter for all of Paris to enjoy. Visit https://pctonstage.com/open-call for more information and guidelines on submissions.
PCT has also created #actoutloud!, a way to share memories of Paris Community Theatre on Facebook and on Instagram.
“We have significantly broadened our social media reach and have launched a brand new website,” said Kaminar recently. “And we hope to continue to integrate, expand and utilize these workshops and educational programming as we begin to move into the post-pandemic era.”
Auditions for the first show of the 2021-22 season will take place Monday and Tuesday, at 6:30 p.m., both days, at the Brown Center. To be directed by PJC instructor Robyn Huizinga, the show is to be presented at Bywaters Park in the open air pavilion there. Participants are asked to wear masks at the auditions, and audition material will be available at the site.
Other shows slated for the coming season are “Six Dance Lessons in Six Weeks,” “Cabaret,” “Epic Proportions” and “Christmas at the Plaza: A Musical Revue.”
“We really are excited about this season’s lineup,” Kaminar said. “Fortunately, we will be able to put on ‘Cabaret’ which was in rehearsals when Covid-19 hit.”
Not just performances were canceled due to the Covid restrictions in 2020-21. All activities at the theatre and at its ancillary building, the Brown Center for the Arts on Clarksville Street were cancelled, most notably all the Children’s Theatre classes, whose tuitions are a considerable addition to the group’s revenue stream. Those activities have also been an acknowledged and important part of the arts education of the children of Paris for more than four decades.
Plans are underway to reinstitute children’s theatre classes, and productions and will be announced at a later date.
