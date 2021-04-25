Lamar County Junior Livestock Show Princess Claytie Simpson, 11, is in the goat business and has been since her late grandfather started a herd for her when she was just a toddler.
The Chisum fifth grader has been showing goats in the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show since she was 4 years old, first in the kiddie class and then in regular competition when she turned 8.
“I’ve got about 10 goats right now,” Claytie said about her herd. “I sold most of them, and now I’m building back my herd. Every day I go out and feed them before I go to school and every afternoon when I get home from school.”
Although her competition goat didn’t make the sale this year, Claytie said she will continue competing and plans to enter junior queen competition next year as well.
As princess, Claytie assisted in the show ring, handing out ribbons along with this year’s queen, Resse Bassano, and junior queen, Scott Nation.
“I’ve enjoyed helping this year, and I hope to run for junior queen next year,” Claytie said about her intention to participate in the livestock show until she graduates high school.
At school, Claytie said she plays basketball and volleyball. She plays softball in city leagues as well.
As for her future, Claytie said she plans to be a game warden.
“I love wildlife and my daddy is a cop, so I want to be a game warden and do police work too,” said Claytie, the daughter of John and Tiffany Simpson.
