With baby chickens, rabbits, lambs, calves and grown hogs, 24 children participated in this year’s Parade of Future Exhibitors during the 53rd annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show that ran from April 15-16 at the Lamar County Fairgrounds.
Children and animals came in waves with large animals separated from the smaller ones, and several exhibitors with hogs borrowed from older siblings or friends showing their animals in several groups for safety reasons.
Oliver Perez, Kilynn Teeter and Roan Ingram all brought lambs while Gunner Lane and Jordyn Johnson exhibited goats.
Charlee Pitcock, Grayson Lester, Lakyn Hattonville, Colt Pitcock each showed a calf while Laramie Hattanville, Eathan Wilkins, Adam Young, Izabella Young and Karder Kyle all brought chickens.
Young exhibitors showing pigs included Kinzley Bowers, Brynlee Bridges, Oscar Perez, Cooper Preston, Dewey Preston, Mason Scoggins, Elle Robertson, Emri Rosson, Hadley Hayes, Brody Lawrence and Ryder Smith.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.