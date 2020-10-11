With community support that just keeps growing, the Boys & Girls Club of the Red River Valley continues to provide a safe place for hundreds of children to learn, to have fun with friends and to receive a foundation for the future.
In addition to an after-school and summer program open to children from first grade to high school serving roughly 250 Lamar County children throughout the year, the club runs a sports program headed by unit director Katrina Mitchell.
“We have a phenomenal sports program,” Mitchell said about the program that includes football, basketball, cheerleading, volleyball and in-door soccer, all open to both Boys & Girls Club members and non-members.
The football program is underway with two teams competing in the North Texas League as the Paris Wildcats, a third- and fourth-grade team and a fifth- and sixth-grade team. The highly competitive league includes teams from Princeton, McKinney, Melissa, Prosper, Anna, Celina, Bonham and Howe.
“Last year was our first year to play, and our older team won second place,” Mitchell said. “We were the underdogs, and no one saw us coming. We have the means in this community to build a super team; in fact, we did this our first year.”
The third- and fourth-grade team finishes regular season play against Anna at 10:30 a.m. Oct. 17 in Bonham. The fifth- and sixth-grade team plays Howe at 3 p.m. the same day in Bonham.
“The football teams are doing great,” Mitchell said. “We are on track to make the playoffs, and hopefully seal a spot in the championship game. Playoffs begin Oct. 24, but a date for the championship game has not been set.”
A cheerleading squad of 14 girls accompanies the teams to games. They are coached by Kastashia Mitchell, Keke Battle-Burks, Dede Battle, Sandy Nelson and Shanda Miles.
Beginning last week, activity stepped up in the club’s gymnasium at 1530 1st St. NE with volleyball action. With 67 players registered, games began last week with playoff games to start the week of Nov. 9 with the championship game set for Nov. 14. Soon after the football season wraps up, attention turns to basketball for both boys and girls along with indoor soccer.
“We have a lot of talent here,” Mitchell said of the boys basketball program. “The club serves as a springboard for boys to play on at least four local Amateur Athletic Union travel teams in Paris including the Paris Elite sponsored by the Boys & Girls Club.
Mitchell talked about the importance sports plays in the club’s overall program.
“A lot of the kids were troubled kids when they came here,” Mitchell said. “They started playing football and saw the coaches really cared about them. It helped with the trouble inside this building because they started being straight-laced.
“People think sports is just sports, but it is character building,” the unit director concluded.
While those interested in athletics have an outlet, so do students interested in other programs the club has to offer. In addition to daily activities including games, music and crafts, the program offers special programs.
“We are currently running a weekly Smart Moves program, which teaches the kids to make good decisions,” Mitchell said. “It is really a neat program, and the kids love it.”
The Boys & Girls Club continues to receive widespread support from the community as evidenced by a record-breaking $170,000 raised by the club’s supporting board during its annual auction in December 2019. The largest fundraiser of the year, the auction is scheduled this year on Dec. 18, time and place to be announced, according to board vice president Montgomery Moore. This year’s Johnny Stallings Memorial Turtle Float also proved to be a success with roughly $50,000 added to the coffers, Moore said.
“There’s a lot of good things going on (at the club) and it just continues to get better,” Moore said in July after the turtle race. “And I think the community support follows what we do over there. It’s all about helping kids and we’re all glad to be part of it.”
In addition to funds from the Boys & Girls Club Foundation, Mitchell said many of the “extras” come from random gifts from the community.
“Kids don’t lack for anything in this building,” Mitchell said. “If we need something, we reach out to the community for support on social media, and we always get it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.