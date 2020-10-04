Paris Optical has been helping residents see more clearly for decades. Celebrating a decade of ownership, licensed optometrists Katie and Colton Wicks are proud to own a business that has served the community since the 1970s.
The business has expanded under the Wicks’s ownership, and for now, the couple is content to keep as the small downtown business it is with a close-knit staff.
“It’s grown tremendously. And then we expanded into a new building over here. But just growth, expanding services, availability, selection of eyewear. All of that has grown a lot,” Katie Wicks said.
That growth did not come without challenge. Like any other brick-and-mortar location, Paris Optical has been challenged by similar businesses online.
“I think that probably in the past year I would suppose that the trend has continued where brick-and-mortar stores are not patronized quite as often as they have been in the past, and I think this is a challenge for anybody that is a brick-and-mortar location. I guess that’s probably a trend that we’ve seen is that a lot of people maybe try out the internet glasses, which I know are not made nearly as well, but that’s a tradeoff that a lot of people have been at least experimenting with,” Colton Wicks said, adding the same level of quality eyeglasses cannot be found in online retail stores.
“You know, my prescription can be perfect, but if it is not made perfectly, then it doesn’t do any good. There’s two things that have to take place for somebody to end up with a good pair of glasses. They have to go see somebody that will give them a good prescription, and then they have to go get that made by somebody who can make it properly. And as far as competing, they can’t compete with our level of quality and customer service, and we’re not going to compete with a lot of their prices,” he said.
Paris Optical accepts a wide range of insurance plans, including Medicaid. In addition to standard insurance plans, the optometrists can make in-house glasses for less than $90 for low-income families. Paris Optical also accepts Lions Club, King’s Daughters, CoMinistries, and other outreach program vouchers, Katie Wicks said.
Paris Optical is different from other practices because they have a higher certification level than most other locations. Additionally, they do everything they can to make sure their patients are taken care of.
“We have an excellent level of care that we are able to provide,” Katie Wicks said.
When asked about her favorite part of her job, she had an instant answer.
“Taking care of people, helping them see better. That’s easy. They leave here a lot of times happier than when they came in. So yeah, that’s what I love about it,” she said.
