Lamar County 4-H Club members continue to rack up wins with show animals and on the shooting range, according to Laura Graves with the Lamar County Agrilife Extension Office.
Ethan Adams, of Blossom, exhibited a class-winning market steer at the State Fair of Texas.
Madison Hively took high point female shooter in the Pewitt FFA Skeet contest on Sept. 23. On Oct. 10, Hively placed ninth in the Senior Division and Trace Bowerman placed second in the junior division in the Heart of Texas Trap Extravaganza.
Other recent wins include Keyton Wicks with junior showmanship at Alba-Golden and a win in his goat class. Payton Moss took reserve champion market goat and junior showmanship at the Red River Valley Fair.
Also at the Red River Valley Fair, Ethan Adams took grand champion prospect steer while his brother, Evan Adams, took first place prospect steer.
The brothers also took high honors in September at the Four States Livestock Show in Texarkana.
Ethan Adams came home with the grand champion steer and the reserve champion Charolais heifer while Evan Adams scored second place in steer competition.
