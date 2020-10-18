When Covid-19 began its sweep across the country earlier this year, 4-H activities in Lamar County came to standstill. For months, members did not meet, did not travel to events, and they and their adult leaders did not know for sure when, if ever, the organization would resume its activities.
“With the pandemic still going one, no one really knows what is going to happen,” said Laura Graves, Family and Community Health agent with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension service in Lamar County. “But in early August, state 4-H officials held a meeting, and the organization released some Covid-19 guidelines for meetings, projects, programs and events.”
The eight-page release details a list of best practices designed to ensure the safety of the more than 550,000 Texas youth who take part in 4-H each school year. The guidelines adhere to existing state mandates and health and safety recommendations from the state officials and contain information on using online platforms as alternatives to in person meetings. The pages also contain checklists and samples of required forms to be read and signed by all those who plan to attend an in-person meeting.
“Our first face-to-face meeting was set for 5:30 p.m. Oct. 6, during in National 4-H week,” Graves said. “We will meet at the fairgrounds, at an outside venue, to kickoff the upcoming year with our leaders, Scott and Britney Adams. There will be a little more paperwork involved and we have some rules and precautions we will abide by, such as masks and social distancing. While taking each student’s temperature will not be required, we will offer the leaders infrared thermometers if they feel they need that extra precaution. Leaders will also be provided extra masks and sanitizer just in case.”
“4-H employees and staff are required to be compliant with all state, county and local public health proclamations and ordinances as we move toward a normal schedule and operations,” Graves said.
4-H was founded in 1908 and is part of the Texas A&M Extension Service. It is for children and teens, age 5 to 18, and it is the largest youth development program in the state. Activities in 4-H include raising and showing livestock large and small, shooting sports, food science, healthy living, robotics, fashion and photography.
Sometimes, Graves added, good things come from bad situations, and the pandemic has forced Texas 4-H to rethink how it does things and has opened up channels for more things — and new ways — to learn.
One new way this year is Explore Texas 4-H, a virtual 4-H project that began in September and continues through April. Offered free of charge to 4-H members, the program allows members across the state to go online for a live feed or to view recorded sessions on a variety of subjects lead by Texas A&M AgriLife field agents well-versed in the subjects.
“We started in September with photography, this month is Raising Rabbits, followed by Super Public Speakers, Food Preservation, Cooking in the Kitchen, Agriculture Product ID, Exploring Nature and Robotics,” Graves said. “Members earn a 4-H Explorer pin for one or for all of the projects they choose to take part in. Once they are registered for the class, a personal project supply list will be e-mailed to them. These online classes are designed to broaden educational horizons and add variety to the curriculum.”
Membership in 4-H is required for the 4-H Explorer project and is available for $25 at texas.4Honline.com until Oct. 31. After that date, 4-H membership increases to $30.
Graves said it is not known how many students will sign up for 4-H this year, but she is optimistic it will be close to last year’s numbers.
“Last year we had 96 students and about 20 adult leaders. We won’t know until they show up and sign up,” she said. “Realistically, it may be a little less than last year, or we may get more, you never know.”
Graves said all of the adult leaders who took part in last year’s projects have agreed to take part this year as well, with one or two additional leaders joining their ranks.
Last month, the Lamar County 4-H held its pandemic-delayed annual award banquet, closing out the shortened 2019-20 year.
“It was held outside, at the fairgrounds and we worked hard to keep everything socially distanced,” she said. “Instead of a meal we served light refreshments, cookies sealed at the bakery, for safety.”
“Each year, the local chapter presents its Gold Clover award, given to an outstanding high school senior who has done much with the 4-H year, not just within their project.” Graves said. “The recipient will have shown contributions to his or her community as well as within their club and project group. This year’s Gold award recipient was Ethan Adams.”
Other chapter awards include the Bronze Clover Award, given to Evan Adams, a junior 4-Her; the Friend of 4-H award, presented Ms. Phyllis Brumley; and Leader of the Year, Corey Gray.
Graves said the first big events of the 4-H calendar occur in the spring, and smaller meetings of 50 or fewer people are the norm through most of the year.
“4-H does have alternative plans ready to go if conditions change with the pandemic, if the numbers spike or another lock-down is ordered,” she said. “We also have plans for if those plans do not work out.”
For information on 4-H and how to join, visit texas.4Honline.com, or contact Graves at 903-737-2443.
