On land that’s been in the family for generations, Lynn Patterson, and his son, Kyle Patterson, specialize in Brangus cattle that can be found in the herds of hundreds of cow and calf operations throughout the Red River Valley and beyond.
“Being primarily a seedstock producer, we sell most of our cattle to individuals privately off the ranch,” Lynn Patterson said. “The past few years we have partnered with Cattlemen’s Livestock Commission in Paris and had a small production sale of bulls and females. Currently, we have been invited to join a new cattle alliance of Brangus-type cattle and will have our first sale on March 12 at Paris Livestock Auction.”
About a year ago, the Patterson’s began an experimental adventure by offering farm-raised beef to the public. They sell processed ground beef and steak in 50-pound boxes.
“We believe that many folks would like to buy local farm-raised beef but are reluctant to purchase a whole animal, or even half of one, due to the expense and the need to have adequate storage for that amount of meat,” Patterson said. “We will see where this leads, but right now, partly due to the pandemic, demand is very good.”
Patterson’s great-grandparents purchased the original homeplace a few miles west of Paris on Highway 82 in 1942 with proceeds from the government purchase of land in the Hinkley community north of Paris to build Camp Maxey.
“My parents lived with my great-grandparents when I was born, so I started helping with cattle at an early age,” the son of long-time Texas Rep. L.P “Pete” Patterson said. “Most people know him as a politician, but his first love was raising cattle, and I guess I got that same passion from him.”
With the help of his father, and the late Dub Bassett at First National Bank in Paris, Patterson said he brought 15 registered Angus cows when he was in high school. Over the years, he said his parents and his wife, Marvin Ann Patterson, purchased land adjacent to the original homeplace as it became available.
“I appreciate the desire and drive that my father had to succeed, and look back with fond memories of our times working together on the ranch,” Lynn Patterson said. “Now my son is doing the same with me as we partner in our cattle operation.”
From those original Angus cows, the elder Patterson said he grew the herd, and about 40 years ago added the Braham breed. He now has about 150 registered Brangus and about the same number Brangus commercial stock.
Lynn Patterson talked of the recent arctic cold spell, and he gave advice to those who might be interested in the cattle business.
“Cattle can handle cold weather pretty well, but extreme conditions like we had this past week is challenging,” he said, noting the extreme cold is particularly hard on newborn calves.”It t is the beginning of the spring calving season, and we had several calves born in the snow and ice. We lost at least new six calves and a cow.”
Lynn Patterson credits pastures with timber lines that create “wind breaks” for the cattle as the saving grace for livestock during bad weather.
“Last week’s weather was historic in nature due to the extreme cold, but spring snow and ice are not uncommon in our neck of the woods,” he said. “I remember a few years ago when we had what I would call a blizzard the first week of March, right in the middle of Kiwanis Pancake Days.”
Patterson’s advice to those who might be thinking about the cattle business is “start slow and grow your cattle numbers gradually and not take on a lot of debt.” He noted there are
are low-interest loans available for young farmers and ranchers through the U.S. Department of Agriculture with flexible payment plans that help people get started in the business.
“The cattle business is rewarding, but certainly has its challenges,” said Patterson, who retired from Chisum ISD as assistant superintendent in 2011 after a 35-year career in education.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.