Billed as the longest trail in Texas, the Northeast Texas Trail continues to grow in popularity as improvements to the 134-mile stretch from Farmersville to New Boston continue.
More and more people are flocking to the trail to hike and bike as new sections are cleared, bridges repaired and surfaces of asphalt, crushed granite or other weatherproof material are established.
“The trail has been a blessing during this virus,” longtime trail supporter and Northeast Texas Trail Coalition President Earl Erickson said. “People can get out, get some fresh air and enjoy all of nature’s beauty along the trail.”
Thanks to match money from private entities and grants from the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety, work continues. Erickson talked about construction now in progress and about recent improvements.
“We’ve been working on extending the trail from Roxton to Paris and from Blossom to Clarksville and on east to the Bowie County line,” Erickson said, explaining work is accomplished in two phases. The first phase includes clearing, grading and bridge repair and signage with the second phase being the resurfacing with weatherproof material, usually crushed granite.
Segments from Roxton to Paris and Blossom to Bagwell have been cleared and a crossing on Highway 82 completed. Work is now underway on resurfacing both segments with completion expected by the end of this year or the first of next year, Erickson said. Phase one work on the segment from Bagwell to Clarksville should be completed by the end of the year and then resurfacing will begin.
“We have grants going from Clarksville to the Bowie County line and are waiting for contracts to be let on those for both clearing and resurfacing,” Erickson said.
The segment from the Grayson County line east to the city limits of New Boston is still a rough surface awaiting clearing, bridge repair and resurfacing.
“We are trying to get match money so we apply for grants to do the work on that segment,” Erickson said.
Meanwhile, to the west, grants are secured for clearing and grading a segment from Merit, north of Farmersville, to Celeste as well as a grant for the Wolfe City segment, Erickson said.
Trail de Paris
Situated at the halfway point between Farmersville and New Boston, the Trail de Paris is the most developed section of the trail. Bikers and hikers can traverse the city to the west to Heritage Park by way of Depot Bar and Restaurant and Lamar County Sheriff’s Office to the south.
From Heritage Park, the trail goes westward to Justiss Elementary School and to Leon Williams Park. A northeastern route takes the trail to Lamar County Head Start, Givens Early Childhood Center and to the Boys & Girls Club on 1st Street NE.
The original section of the trail transverses from Paris Junior College south of Clarksville Street on South Collegiate Street eastward to Love Civic Center and Paris Sports Complex across SE Loop 286 and Old Clarksville Road, where it continues eastward to connect to the Reno Trail and points east.
With the help of Friends of the Trail Steering Committee member Jimmy Don Nicholson and others, the Trail de Paris now features several kiosk locations complete with maps of both the Trail de Paris and the Northeast Texas Trail.
Kiosk locations can be found at the South Collegiate Drive trailhead, 12th Street, near Love Civic Center, Heritage Park and one near Givens Early Childhood Center.
Amenities along trail
The Northeast Texas Trail Coalition maintains an interactive map on its website (netexastrail.org) that offers information on dining, lodging, and camping near the trail, as well as hazards to avoid, like the occasional damaged bridge and the presence of unfriendly dogs, a scourge for pedestrians and cyclists.
The trail closes half an hour after sunset, so travelers can’t pitch tents or hang hammocks, but many of the towns allow primitive camping in their municipal parks. Or trail users can spring for a room in a bed-and-breakfast like the Courthouse Inn, a Queen Anne Victorian homestead built around 1881, in Clarksville or Detroit’s Whistle Stop Inn. In Avery, about 20 miles west of New Boston, the route passes in front of the volunteer fire station, where the firefighters opened a bunk-room hostel several years ago.
