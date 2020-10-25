This year began with excitement in the air for the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce. Our membership continued to grow from within Lamar County and from other businesses from neighboring counties. Along with our staple events and the possibilities of the new pump track, we had landed three new huge events for 2020 that would bring visitors into Lamar County. We expected 2020 to be a memorable year.
It has been one like no one expected and still is a challenge for so many people, businesses and our amazing community. The people of our county and neighboring counties are what makes this a special place to live and work.
We hosted our first ASA Indoor Archery Tournament at North Lamar’s Athletic Facility in January. This event was right in line with our annual ASA Tournament that we host in April. The numbers were great for the first year, and we had more kids show up to participate than any of the other tournaments held.
February came around, and we had multiple ribbon cuttings with new members joining, and our ambassador numbers continued to grow. Early planning stages were beginning for the ASA Tournament and the Tour de Paris. We also launched our new Connect Program that partnered two and three businesses with every local school campus in Lamar County to help our schools, students and families deal with poverty situations that may come up that might not be covered in our programs already in Lamar County. We were excited to partner with the Homeless Coalition in this new program.
March began with the concern of Covid-19 in the news and hoping it didn’t make it here. Ribbon cuttings continued, event planning continued and the concern began to grow. There came a time in March that things shut down and everything was put on hold. Businesses had to shut their doors and the conversation began on what was considered “essential” and what was not based on what everyone was being told by Austin. Folks listened cautiously every time Gov. Greg Abbott spoke. There was never a debate for us. We had to support our businesses any way we could in this unprecedented time.
“Non-essential” businesses, which the Chamber was considered, along with many other people, began to work from home. Essential businesses had to learn a new way of doing things like they had never done. Credit goes to Lea and Candice Emerson for coming to me and informing me of a Facebook page in Austin that was promoting curbside pickup, since restaurants at that time did not have the option to do dine-in. Through coordination with DeadCat Media and time spent collecting information, we launched the Lamar County Curbside Service. Its purpose was for all businesses, Chamber and non-Chamber, to use this platform to inform the community about what they were doing and how it worked. “Non-essential” also listed their online, pickup and delivery information.
Our business community stepped up. Our community stepped up. Shopping local and eating local became a part of our community. I’m proud of our community for what they continue to do for our local businesses. Even though restrictions have been lifted in numbers and in areas, we still are facing challenges in our businesses, schools and our everyday life. The upcoming shopping season is fast approaching, and it will look much different than ever before, so I urge our community to continue to support their local neighbors. They continue to need support in this challenging time.
The ASA Archery Tournament was canceled, the Tour de Paris was postponed and the Trail Race Across Texas was canceled, but we were able to host the Southern Drag Boat Races at Lake Crook with new guidelines in place.
The Texas Mountain Bike Racing Association’s Barber Hills Hard Labor event took place, and it brought riders from all over Texas. The folks that have put in their time, money and effort to make this another biking destination were able to showcase what they had done. That hard work has us with a TMBRA partnership for more events to take place there.
The anticipation of the Paris pump track became a reality in 2020. Through local community donations and multiple partnerships, Paris is now the home of one the premier tracks in the world. This city park is open for all to enjoy and thanks should go out to the vision and hard work that went into getting this here.
The 36th annual Tour de Paris was held in September. Although it looked very different through registration and start time, the ride was once again a success. Following guidelines, volunteers were still able to provide valuable rest stops to over 700 riders.
We were proud to still be able to host our annual Chamber Banquet celebration at the Love Civic Center Pavilion in October. We still wanted to be able to celebrate our business accomplishments. We were proud to announce that Swaim Hardware was our Business of the Year. What an example of long-standing family-owned business in our community and a chamber membership for over 50 years.
This year is not over yet, and no one knows what tomorrow will bring. We are a community that will stand together and support each other in times of need. There may be multiple ways that people think it should look like, but the bottom line is that we are all in the people business, no matter what we do.
