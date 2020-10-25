The largest manufacturer to build in Paris from the ground up in the past 35 years, American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. plans to begin production in early 2021, turning out large diameter water/wastewater pipe to serve a growing market in Texas and the Southwest.
American SpiralWeld named Paris native Casey Johnson as plant manager in June to begin the process of hiring an expected 40 to 60 workers and to supervise machinery installation and plant start-up.
“As a native of Paris, it’s wonderful to see a project of this magnitude in my hometown,” Johnson said last week as he talked about the new plant. “I’m happy to be a part of it, and happy to be a part of the American family.”
The American family was founded in 1905 in Birmingham, Alabama, as American Cast Iron Pipe Co. In addition to American SpiralWeld Pipe, product lines today include American Ductile Iron Pipe, American Steel Pipe, American Flow Control, Specification Rubber and American Castings.
“At our other facilities across the U.S., American manufactures ductile iron pipe, valves and hydrants for the waterworks industry and high-frequency-welded steel pipe for the energy industry,” Johnson said. “Our diversified product line also includes high performance fire pumps, structural casing and piling, castings for large machinery and specialty rubber products.”
Johnson explained what spiralweld pipe is, how it is made and how it is used.
Used for transmission, distribution and collection lines for water and wastewater, penstocks, water intakes and outfalls and structural pilings, the products are the largest transmission pipelines in a public water supply system.
“Spiral-welded steel pipe are often 6 feet in diameter and can be as large as 12 feet in diameter,” Johnson said. “These pipes move massive amounts of water from reservoirs and underground aquifers to areas where water is needed for industries, businesses and homes.”
American saw a market in Texas and the Southwest because the demand for water is often far from areas that have water supplies.
“This plant will primarily serve the South Central United States,” Johnson said. “With a growing population, long-term economic growth and isolated sources of water, the southwest region is a promising market for large diameter pipe.”
Spiral-welded pipe is made by unrolling a coil of steel, weighing up to 50 tons and being as wide as 80 inches, and essentially forming the coil into a pipe, Johnson said. The seams, which wrap around the pipe in a spiral form, are welded on both the inside and the outside of the pipe. The interior of the pipe is then lined with a layer of cement and coated on the outside with strong yet flexible polyurethane. These inner and outer linings and coatings protect the steel structure from internal and external corrosion, allowing it to serve for well over 100 years
Johnson applauded both Harrison-Walker-Harper Construction, and its vendors, as well as local and state leaders for contributions to the plant’s location in Paris.
“We have a good working relationship with all our vendors,” Johnson said. “City and state leaders have been wonderful to work with and have provided us with an attractive package of economic incentives to support the construction and operations of the new plant.
Under construction inside the Paris Industrial Park off NW Loop 286, the new state-of-the art facility sits on 140 acres provided by Paris Economic Development Corp as part of a roughly $3.5 million incentive package to lure the Montgomery, Alabama-based plant to Paris.
Gov. Greg Abbott attended a groundbreaking ceremony in December 2018, and Paris-based design/construction manager Harrison-Walker-Harper began clearing land in spring 2019.
Johnson heralded the AmericanSpiralWeld plant as being “vitally important to Paris.”
“A plant of this magnitude in the area infuses economic growth on many levels, from the raw materials that will be sourced locally to the vendors who will provide services for the company and our employees,” the plant manager said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.