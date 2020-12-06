I have been asked the question, “What does Christmas mean to me?” To some of you, it may be all about finding and/or receiving the perfect gift. I have never been one that gets caught up in a particular holiday. I believe you gather with family and friends whenever you want; give gifts when you feel a desire to, and you show appreciation and love to those that mean the most, not just on a specified day, but rather year-round.
I prefer to give rather than to receive. I do enjoy the traditional foods prepared by family and watching Christmas through the eyes of my children; seeing their excitement when they receive the expected and the unexpected gift.
This time of year, if you let it, can be a bit overwhelming. As a pastor, Christmas adds a little more to the already overflowing plate. It is a time to remember and celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, although the present pandemic has either slowed down or hampered some of those festivities. Typically, it would have involved preparation for a children’s Christmas program with its many rehearsals. I remember while growing up, my mother directing our church’s Christmas play and the same speech I gave every year. It was from Joseph’s perspective. I can still recite it word for word.
As I searched deeper into the treasury of my childhood memories, I am reminded of a simpler time. One cherished traditional memory comes to mind. It was of my grandfather, Willis McGuire. He was a very thoughtful man, full of wisdom. His grandchildren looked forward to every year, one by one, going separately into his room where we would be given a simple brown paper bag. That bag held what now would be viewed as the common and the everyday; things we take for granted, but during that time the contents held value. The items were an apple, orange, various nuts and candy, which we could not wait to devour. It was his way of making each of us feel like the gift was unique to us; and that made us feel special and especially feel loved.
Just as my grandfather showed us love through his simple gift, our heavenly father is the ultimate gift giver. He too gave a gift which was given in a simple form, that of a child. Jesus is more valuable than any gift we could ever hope to give or receive. His birth, this gift, changed the world and ushered in a new covenant with God’s people and is worth celebrating all year round.
So, what does Christmas mean to me? It is about a gift that is ever giving, never wears out or grows old, brings happiness and joy and is always in season. It is a gift that is selfless and sacrificial. It is the ultimate gift to give and receive. It is the gift of love.
“For God so loved the world, that he gave us his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.” — John 3:16
May you all give and receive this very special gift not only this Christmas but all year long.
