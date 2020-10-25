For many years, Paris has been home to a thriving theatre arts scene. Paris Junior College, with its active drama programs under the decades-long leadership of Ray Karrer, fostered interest in the arts at many of the area’s high schools and opened educational avenues for hundreds of college students who studied there. These students, in turn, took their experience and learning back into the community, not only giving birth to a thriving community theatre and instilling an appreciation for theatre arts in their children and their grandchildren, but taking the lessons learned through theatre arts with them into their daily lives.
As many educators know, theatre arts and educational theatre are more than just a fun opportunity to dress up and be in a school play. Learning theatre arts is a lesson in life skills that can take a student far beyond the stage.
“Studying theatre can have many benefits for students,” North Lamar High School drama teacher Cody Head said. “Finding confidence, nurturing creativity, empathy and artistic appreciation are beneficial. Critical thinking, healthy vocal production and body language are also learned in the discipline of theatre. Theatre can be an incentive for some kids to get up and go to school. It may serve as one of their motivations to succeed in other classes, if not solely.
“Drama develops problem solving skills that students will use in all of their classes,” said Tim Wood, a relatively new drama teacher at Paris High School, who has years of experience in college and amateur theatre. “What we are focusing on with public education now is to let students take responsibility for their own learning. Live performances and even classroom exercises force the student to think on their feet and use what resources they have in order to complete the task at hand. Drama also develops higher level thinking skills that students will utilize not only in school but for the rest of their lives.”
For the last few months, however, with the advent of the Covid-19 pandemic, area schools have been shut down to help curtail the spread of the virus, keeping students of all ages from taking to the boards.
As schools closed last spring and educators scrambled for ways to continue classes off-campus and on-line, many theater arts classes and rehearsals came to a crashing halt, with forced cancellations of planned productions and state competitions.
“The pandemic was a definite gut punch to our theatre department’s UIL one act play team,” Head said. “We had just advanced to the bi-district contest the week before the closures took place, and the rest of our one act season was canceled. We were also nominated for three Dallas Summer Musical High School Musical Theatre Awards including best actor and best actress nominations for Sean Gist and Reyna Hildreth. Unfortunately, the pandemic canceled the live Regional awards show and completely curtained the National Awards Contest.”
At Paris Junior College, the drama department was forced to cancel its annual Pyro Playfest: Shipwrecked, a showcase for original, unpublished material featuring the directing, design and acting skills of PJC drama students and instructors.
“Postponed, but not canceled,” drama teacher Robyn Huizinga said. “Our playwrights have been very gracious. We plan to have the annual Pyro Playfest next spring, although we don’t yet know what the format will look like.”
Paris High School also was forced to cancel its spring production, as well as all competitive efforts.
Many Paris drama teachers met the challenge, however, presiding over online/virtual classrooms to finish out the 2019-20 school year.
“We taught online through the spring semester,” Huizinga said. “While having arts classes online is not ideal, students can and did transition online this spring. We have plans in place if classes need to shift to online only again at any point. Video conferencing and home video capabilities have made teaching arts classes online possible. If something like this had to happen, it was at least at a time when technology allows us to be connected to our classes both synchronously and asynchronously.”
“Yes we were part of online learning,” Woods said. “We had already done some things online in theatre class with history and analysis of scripts and movies, so it wasn’t a hard switch. It is a little different than class, of course, but we managed to make it work.
“All of my theatre classes participated in google classroom,” Head said. “I had my production classes do a series of vlogs. We even did a “social distancing parade” for our DSM nominees on the day of the virtual awards show. Online learning for theatre is possible but not preferred. Theatre is collaborative and alive.”
Now that school has started for the 2020-21 school year as the pandemic continues, drama teachers continue to face challenges brought on by the continuing need to keep students and staff safe and healthy.
“We will continue as we did this year,” Wood added. “In addition to just performance, a theatre class will also feature theatre history, theatrical design, playwriting, and ways to expose students to different types of theatre. Many of the publishing houses are enabling on-line perusals of scripts and there are many theatre companies streaming their productions through YouTube.”
Wood said “virtual theatre” is a possibility/probability at Paris High.
“Anything is a possibility,” he added. “It would be an interesting challenge, but all of us are hoping that we can start school in the normal fashion. There has not been any discussion about ‘virtual performances.’ We are planning on our fall musical going full forward once school begins.”
At North Lamar High, Head said recently, plans are underway to stage the musical “Into the Woods.”
“We do not have a concrete date due to the limited seating restrictions,” he added.
At PJC, plans are already underway for “virtual theatre.”
“We know that theatrical works can be done in a live-streaming format,” sid Huizinga. “Many theatre companies and colleges have experimented with the format with success in the past few months. Will [Walker] and I have both taken part in online readings over the summer with multiple ‘virtual theatre companies.’ We would be excited to experiment with new mediums. While we do not yet know what the fall will bring, we have discussed some ways to bring classics to life in a virtual setting. We think it would be an exciting opportunity for director and cast.”
Recently, PJC held two nights of auditions via Zoom for an online production of “Rossum’s Universal Robots,” by Karel Capek, set to be performed online Nov. 12-15. Another online production, “Alice in Cyberland,” is slated for Dec. 3-6.
