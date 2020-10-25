Recently, Jennifer Johnston has only had a few minutes to breathe. As director of the Small Business Development Center at Paris Junior College, small businesses have needed her help more than ever as they muddle through the economic devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Paris SBDC, a joint venture between the Small Business Administration, the Texas state government and Paris Junior College, provides free advising services for small businesses, whether they’re navigating a financial issue, just starting out or simply looking for advice. Their office is often busy, but when Covid-19 came around, their advising services were in high demand.
“Our call volume increased substantially (since Covid-19),” Johnston said. “Each client call is important to address their questions in a time of economic uncertainty. We also expanded our accessibility to be contacted, we accepted texts and added online appointment scheduling. In times like Covid-19, we have tried to be responsive to businesses in need who contact us and share information with others during this pandemic.”
Covid-19 or not, Johnston and her team work with local business owners to develop plans that uniquely suit their business or field, especially in their fledgling stage. She said one element businesses often need help with is completing loan applications.
“Our goal is to support small businesses …” Johnston said. “Start-ups often need assistance with questions on forming a business, getting information on applicable permits, fees and taxes unique to their business. They often need a business plan, assistance with financial projections and access to capital.”
One of the business owners who’s turned to the SBDC for help is Reginald Rosser, owner of Windy City Fashion in Paris. Rosser said he sought help from the center because he wanted to make his business even stronger after being open for a while.
“When I reached out to them, I had already been in business for about a year, but I reached out because I wanted to take my business to the next level, and I really didn’t know how to do it,” Rosser said.
He said the SBDC employee he worked with helped him develop a business plan that outlined how to effectively grow Windy City successfully and sustainably.
“The guy sat me down, and he just kind of explained different businesses in Paris and in Texas in general, and he just started giving me advice and helped me understand that if you really want to be successful in business you’ve got to find your niche,” Rosser said.
Rosser said discovering his niche helped him to understand who his competitors were in business, and four years later, Windy City is alive and well. Since starting a small business can be a financial risk, Rosser recommended turning to the SBDC for help because of his experience there, not to mention that their services are free.
“I’d recommend (going to the SBDC) to any entrepreneur who’s looking to start their own business before they make an investment or jump into anything,” Rosser said. “Just stop by there, ask them a few questions and let them set you up with a little care package of knowledge before you get started.”
It’s not just Rosser who’s reaped the benefits of the SBDC. The center has had a far reaching impact this year. There are SBDCs all around the country that connect resources from local colleges and universities to local government, up to state and then federal government to help develop and sustain small businesses. Johnston’s branch alone, which serves the five-county area around PJC, serves 2,100 clients — with only three staff members to boot. Johnston reiterated that the SBDC is here to help whoever needs it, especially in trying economic times like these.
“It is our goal to build trusted relationships and collaboration with credibility in how we work,” she said. “If our office doesn’t have the immediate answer for you, we will research solutions or contacts who can resolve them and present you with options.”
