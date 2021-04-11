Come Memorial Day, the Paris Aquatic Center will be opening again for a summer of splashing around to cool off in the Texas heat before a season of fun activities around town.
Recreation supervisor Bridgett Domengeaux said her staff are ready to welcome crowds of kids for the swim team in the mornings, families in the afternoon and private parties at night.
Domengeaux said lots of youngsters are drawn to participate on the swim team, but parents should be aware that kids will need to pass a swim test before they can join the team to ensure they’ll be able to safely keep up with the fun.
Joining the team is a great way to combine fitness with competition, but those events will be limited this year due to Covid-19, Domengeaux said. Usually, she said, swim meets brought together about a dozen area teams to race, but those numbers will be smaller this year as a precaution, meaning it will be more difficult to get Paris swimmers into larger, statewide competitions.
“We’re kind of scrounging around how we’re going to get some kids qualified,” Domengeaux said.
For those looking for a more laid-back swimming experience, Domengeaux said families and day cares are welcomed in the afternoons, after practice, adding the pool is often so popular that some eager swimmers will have to wait outside. So, the early bird gets to swim.
Starting at 8 p.m., the pool is closed for private events, like birthday parties, and Domengeaux said it is usually booked night after night as people want a unique and — literally — immersive experience.
“A lot of the time we’ll have a party almost every night,” Domengeaux said.
There are different fees based on the size of the party, from 25 to 50 to 100 people. Domengeaux said the best way to make a reservation is to stop by the pool when it opens.
The Paris Aquatic Center is at 1625 Clement Road and is open from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.; 3:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Information can be found at paristexas.gov/262/Paris-Aquatic-Center or by calling 903-785-0048.
In addition to the pool, Domengeaux said the city will continue to offer its annual Summer Fun program for children, a low-cost summer camp with activities like archery, cooking and martial arts.
