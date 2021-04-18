Diagnosing and treating diseases, injuries and medical issues begins with collecting information about the patient’s condition. Before the advent of the various technologies used in today’s medical imaging, healers had to depend on asking questions of their patients and on what their trained sight, touch and other senses could collect from observing the condition of the outside of their bodies.
It wasn’t until the late 1800s that science began, slowly, to provide ways for doctors to “see” what was going on inside the body of those who were ailing. X-rays and the use of pharmaceutical contrasting agents allowed physicians to capture images of internal organs and structures, followed in the 1950s by radiation. Soon, sound waves joined the tool box of medical imaging and magnetic forces. As the technologies have been refined and expanded in the last half-century or more, medical imaging has proven to be key to early diagnosis and increasing treatment options for a wide variety of human ailments, leading to better outcomes for those suffering.
At Paris Regional Medical Center, medical imaging is an integral part of the healing process. The newest addition to the hospital’s footprint, a two-story wing attached to the southern face of the main building, is home to the hospital’s imaging department.
Paris Regional Medical Center offers radiography, magnetic resonance imaging, compound tomography, mammography, nuclear medicine, ultrasound, interventional procedures and bone densitometry.
The department employs one onsite radiologist, Monday through Friday, with access to more than 30 radiologists remotely, 31 technologists, one picture archiving and communications systems administrator, one supervisor and one director.
Bill Malnar, M.S. RT(R), is the director of Radiology at PRMC, and he has been with the hospital for more than four years. He has 27 years of management experience in the field of diagnostic radiology and radiation oncology. He is a graduate of Midwestern State University.
For the last year, Malnar has been overseeing a radiology department dealing with a pandemic.
As the hospital instituted contagion protocols over its entire operations and began to deal with an influx of patients at various levels of need due to the virus, Malnar said his department saw roughly an 18% decrease in its normal volume of patients.
“Overall, our department molded and changed to meet the safety standards and precautions everyone else throughout the hospital also implemented — increased sanitizing and cleaning protocols, screenings, masking, etc.,” he said. “The past year has definitely been difficult for the imaging staff, just as it has been for all of our team members. Some days are more difficult than others, but they show their professionalism every day and continue to show up for our community.
“Early on, so many things were unknown, with new contradictory theories and solutions coming out almost each day,” he said. “As the months have passed, I think everyone has gotten a better handle on how we as a healthcare facility and as individuals can best defend ourselves and our patients against this pandemic. With inpatient Covid admissions dropping and vaccines now widely available (that have almost unprecedented efficacy), I believe that there is reason for optimism. We are steadily moving back toward normal business.”
As things begin to return to normal at PRMC and its imaging department, Malnar said he and his staff have launched what is known as the Lung Nodule Program.
“The Lung Nodule Program is a national initiative through LifePoint, our parent corporation, to identify lung nodules that might have fallen through the cracks because they were seen incidental to other findings,” Malnar said. “For example, a patient may have a CT scan of the cervical spine that includes the upper portion of the lungs. If a lung nodule is seen in the lungs, this program will allow for follow up with the patient’s primary physician to be sure that these nodules are followed up on and any cancers that might be present are detected earlier than they might otherwise have been.”
In addition to PRMC’s imaging services, Paris Imaging Center, 3015 NE Loop 286, offers a wide range of imaging services to the residents of Paris, Lamar County and the surrounding areas.
Paris Imaging Center is a state-of-the-art outpatient diagnostic imaging facility operated by Red River Valley Radiology Associates, offering cost-effective imaging services with the latest technology. PIC employees are certified in each aspect of the imaging services they offer — diagnostic radiology, neuroradiology and radiology — and are accredited in all modalities by the American College of Radiology. Two physicians are on staff.
Dr. James Clifford, a long-time Paris resident and a graduate of Paris High School, founded the center more than 60 years ago.
Another source of medical imaging includes Solis Mammography, 3160 Clarksville St.
