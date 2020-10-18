Goats
Class One
Payton Moss, Weight: 49 pounds, Placing: 1
Jessica Francis, Weight: 46 pounds, Placing 2
Sloanne Hill, Weight: 42 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Two
Kaydence Perry, Weight: 55 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Jessica Francis, Weight: 51 pounds, Placing: 2
Paizlee Akins, Weight: 50 pounds, Placing: 3
Raylee Arpealer, Weight: 55 pounds, Placing: 4
Keegan Callihan, Weight: 53 pounds, Placing: 5
Jemma Jennings, Weight: 50 pounds, Placing: 6
Susie Janway, Weight: 55 pounds, Placing: 7
Class Three
Cadie Gray, Weight 56 pounds, Placing: 1
Paizlee Akins, Weight: 58 pounds, Placing: 2
Paizlee Akins, Weight: 56 pounds, Placing: 3
Laken Dawson, Weight: 57 pounds, Placing: 4
Laken Dawson, Weight: 62 pounds, Placing: 5
Dylan Wicks, Weight: 56 pounds, Placing: 6
Class Four
Payton Moss, Weight: 65 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Ryleigh Denmon, Weight: 69 pounds, Placing: 2
Keyton Wicks, Weight: 65 pounds, Placing: 3
Cadie Gray, Weight: 67 pounds, Placing: 4
Jansen Burt, Weight: 66 pounds, Placing: 5
Jansen Burt, Weight: 69, Placing: 6
Class Five
Cadie Gray, Weight: 73, Placing: 1
Raili Beal, Weight: 70 pounds, Placing: 2
Payne McCarter, Weight: 74, Placing: 3
Amanda Blouin, Weight: 73 pounds, Placing: 4
Class Six
Olivia McCarter, Weight: 84, Placing: 1
Cadie Gray, Weight: 82, Placing: 2
Cadie Gray, Weight: 81 pounds, Placing: 3
Keegan Callihan, Weight: 80 pounds, Placing: 4
Jett Lane, Weight: 79 pounds, Placing: 5
Livestock Show Heifers
American Division
American Division — Class One
Kalli Hughey, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 2/11/19, Placing: 1
Dawson Hammer, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 5/3/19, Placing: 2
American Division — Class Two
Kalli Hughey, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 3/7/20, Placing: 2
Allie Smith, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 3/25/20, Placing: 1
American Division — Class One
Lyla Bullard, Breed: Gray Brahman, DOB: 4/15/19, Placing: 1
American Division — Class One
Gantz Allen, Breed: ARB, DOB: 3/15/19, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Sydney Tyler, Breed: ARB, DOB: 10/1/19, Placing: 2 (Reserve Champion)
British Division
British Division — Class One
Moxin Allen, Breed: Angus, BOD: 12/20/19, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
British Division — Class One
Grady Taylor, Breed: Red Angus, DOB: 1/24/20, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
British Division — Class One
Hunter Tapp, Breed: Hereford, DOB: 4/2/19, Placing: 1
Hunter Tapp, Breed: Hereford, DOB: 3/25/19, Placing: 2
British Division — Class One
Bailee Taylor, Breed: Polled Hereford, DOB: 1/5/2020, Placing: 1
British Division — Class One
Seeley Bellows, Breed: Shorthorn, DOB: 6/10/20, Placing: 1
Exotic Division
Exotic Division — Class One
Shaeffer Suttle, Breed: Maine Anjou, DOB: 4/8/19, Placing: 1
Exotic Division — Class Two
Shaeffer Suttle, Breed: Maine Anjou, DOB: 4/3/20, Placing: Not listed
Kayden Bellows, Breed: Maintainer, DOB: 7/15/20, Placing: Grand Champion, Overall Grand Champion
Exotic Division — Class One
Kayden Bellows, Breed: Chianina, DOB: 8/5/19, Placing: 1
Hailey Morris, Breed: Chianina, DOB: 9/15/19, Placing: 2
Brinklee Corrigan, Breed: Chianina/Maine, DOB: 1/5/19, Placing: 3
Exotic Division — Class One
Ally Stapleton, Breed: Charolais, DOB: 12/1/18, Placing: 1
Exotic Division — Class One
Hukley Allen, Breed: Simmental, DOB: 10/2/19, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Exotic Division — Class Two
Gantz Allen, Breed: Simmental, DOB: 1/22/20, Placing: 1 (Overall Reserve Champion)
Lily Smoot, Breed: Simmental, DOB: 5/5/20, Placing: 2
Exotic Division — Class One
Courtney Cox, Breed: ORB, DOB: 9/28/19, Placing: 1
Katie Alexander, Breed: ORB, DOB: 9/3/19, Placing: 2
Braxton Purser, Breed: ORB, DOB: 5/7/19, Placing: 3
Erica Hunt, Breed: ORB, DOB: 7/19/19, Placing: 4
Braxton Purser, Breed: ORB, DOB: 6/3/19, Placing: 5
Daniel Hardin, Breed: ORB, DOB: 11/8/19, Placing: 6
Exotic Division — Class Two
Mason Hunter, Breed: ORB, DOB: 1/14/20, Placing: 1
Ally Smoot, Breed: ORB, DOB: 4/2/20, Placing: 2
Timothy Brewer, Breed: ORB, DOB: 1/17/20, Placing: 3
Abbey Brewer, Breed: ORB, DOB: 3/20/20, Placing: 4
RRVF Livestock Show Breeding Pigs
Class One
Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 87.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Class Two
Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 202.6 pounds, Placing: 2
Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunningham, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 225, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Class Three
Blossom, Texas: Mason Scoggins, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 275.4 pounds, Placing: 1
Class One
Chisum FFA: Lanie Farris, Breed: Cross, Weight: 19, Placing: 1
Class Two
Sulphur Springs FFA: Ryder Rawson, Breed: Cross, Weight: 50.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunningham, Breed: Cross, Weight: 48.6 pounds, Placing: 2
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 41.6 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Three
Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Breed: Cross, Weight: 55.8 pounds, Placing: 1
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 56.8 pounds, Placing: 2
Class Four
Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Breed: Cross, Weight: 69.6 pounds, Placing: 1
Sulphur Springs FFA: Braddox Rawson, Breed: Cross, Weight: 64 pounds, Placing: 2
Bland FFA: Lacey Welborn, Breed: Cross, Weight: 77.2 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Five
Rains County FFA: Adysen Porter, Breed: Cross, Weight: 197.8 pounds, Placing: 1
Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Breed: Cross, Weight: 156.6, Placing: 2
Class Six
Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacy, Breed: Cross, Weight: 266.4 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 240.8, Placing: 2
Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Breed: Cross, Weight: 229.6 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Seven
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 331.4 pounds, Placing: 1
Class One
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: DOPB, Weight: 66.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: DOPB (Poland), Weight: 87.4, Placing: 2 (Reserve Champion)
Sulphur Springs FFA: Katelyn Pence, Breed: DOPB, Weight: 73.6 pounds, Placing: 3
Class One
Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 59.8 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Chisum FFA: Blake Privett, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 30.2 pounds, Placing: 2
Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 57.8 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Two
Chisum FFA: Blake Privett, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 292.8 pounds, Placing: 1
Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 317.4, Placing: 2
Edgewood FFA: Emily Garner, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 306.8, Placing: 3
Class Three
Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacy, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 341.4, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Class One
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 34.2 pounds, Placing: 2
Blue Ridge FFA: Hunter Hamm, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 54 pounds, Placing: 1
Class Two
Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 66.8 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion/Overall Grand Champion)
Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 84.6 pounds, Placing: 2
Class Three
Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 167.2 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Class Four
Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 248 pounds, Placing: 1
Class One
Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Breed: Spot, Weight: 191.4 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Breed: Spot, Weight: 156.6 pounds, Placing: 2
Class Two
Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacy, Breed: Spot (DOPB), Weight: 252.2 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Breed: Spot (DOPB), Weight: 286.6 pounds, Placing: 2
Class One
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: YOPB, Weight: 58 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion/Overall Reserve Champion)
Class One
Collin County 4H: Cassie Atteberry, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 64.2 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 49.4 pounds, Placing: 2
Chisum FFA: Payton Eubanks, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 72.4 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Two
Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacey, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 300.6, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Livestock Show Steers
Prospect Steers
Class One
Ethan Adams, Weight: 766, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Alessa Yacheschi, Weight: 614 pounds, Placing: 2
Riley Ford, Weight: 664 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Two
Ally Stapleton, Weight: 848, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Bailee Taylor, Weight: 802 pounds, Placing: 2
Daniel Hardin, Weight: 838, Placing: 3
Class Three
Evan Adams, Weight: 866 pounds, Placing: 1
Clancey Foran, Weight: 888 pounds, Placing: 2
Daniel Hardin, Weight: 874 pounds, Placing: 3
Braxton Purser, Weight: 888 pounds, Placing: 4
Market Steers
Class One
Clancey Foran, Weight: 926 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Class Two
Ethan Adams, Weight: 1,040, Placing: 1
Shilyn Solis, Weight: 1,020 pounds, Placing: 2
Class Three
Hailey Morris, Weight: 1,195 pounds, Placing: 1
Evan Adams, Weight: 1,085 pounds, Placing: 2
RRVF Livestock Show Lambs
Class One
Allie Oats, Weight: 73 pounds, Placing: 1
Class Two
Madison Barrow, Weight: 83 pounds, Placing: 1
Keely Webb, Weight: 81 pounds, Placing: 2
Amanda Blouin, Weight: 82 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Three
Keely Webb, Weight: 87 pounds, Placing: 1
Allie Oats, Weight: 86 pounds, Placing: 2
Reanna Robertson, Weight: 92 pounds, Placing: 3
Ava Fry, Weight: 95 pounds, Placing: 4
Class Four
Keely Webb, Weight: 99 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Aubrey Thornton, Weight: 99 pounds, Placing: 2
Ava Fry, Weight: 100 pounds, Placing: 3
Max Fry, Weight: 100 pounds, Placing: 4
Class Five
Keely Webb, Weight: 107 pounds, Placing: 1
Madison Barrow, Weight: 108 pounds, Placing: 2
Avery Mackle, Weight: 108 pounds, Placing: 3
Rebecca Shuler, Weight: 108 pounds, Placing: 4
Class Six
Zoey Smith, Weight: 117 pounds, Placing: 1
Maggie Teeter, Weight: 116 pounds, Placing: 2
Piper Fancher, Weight: 115 pounds, Placing: 3
Aubrey Thornton, Weight: 114 pounds, Placing: 4
Ava Fry, Weight: 104 pounds, Placing: 5
Max Fry, Weight: 118 pounds, Placing: 6
Class Seven
Zoey Smith, Weight: 127 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Maggie Teeter, Weight: 125 pounds, Placing: 2
Morgan Hagerty, Weight: 126 pounds, Placing: 3
Sarea Pretre, Weight: 125 pounds, Placing: 4
Malkolm Hagerty, Weight: 125 pounds, Placing: 5
Hunter Triebel, Weight: 120 pounds, Placing: 6
Class Eight
Tatum Fancher, Weight: 131, Placing: 1
Allie Oats, Weight: 130 pounds, Placing: 2
Class Nine
Maggie Teeter, Weight: 143 pounds, Placing: 1
Class Ten
Allie Oats, Weight: 155 pounds, Placing: 1
RRVF Livestock Show Market Pigs
Class One
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 40.6 pounds, Placing: 1
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 34.2 pounds, Placing: 2
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 41.6 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Two
Sulphur Springs FFA: Ryder Rawson, Weight: 50.6 pounds, Placing: 1
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 56.8 pounds, Placing: 2
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 58 pounds, Placing: 3
Blue Ridge FFA: Hunter Hamm, Weight: 54 pounds, Placing: 4
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 49.4 pounds, Placing: 5
Class Three
Princeton FFA: Emma Lozada, Weight: 61.6 pounds, Placing: 616.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)
Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunnigham, Weight: 62 pounds, Placing: 2
Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Weight: 62.4 pounds, Placing: 3
Sulphur Springs FFA: Braddox Rawson, Weight: 61.4 pounds, Placing: 4
Class Four
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 66.6 pounds, Placing: 2
Sulphur Springs 4H: Brody Busby, Weight: 66.8 pounds, Placing: 1
Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Weight: 69.6 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Five
Chisum FFA: Payton Eubanks, Weight: 72.4 pounds, Placing: 3
Sulphur Springs 4H: Brody Busby, Weight: 76.8 pounds, Placing: 2
Sulphur Springs 4H: Katelyn Pence, Weight: 77.2 pounds, Placing: 4
Princeton FFA: Emma Lozada, Weight: 82 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)
Class Six
Princeton FFA: Adam Campbell, Weight: 84.6 pounds, Placing: 1
Princeton FFA: Reagan Stickland, Weight: 87.4 pounds, Placing: 2
Collin County 4H: Cassie Atteberry, Weight: 88 pounds, Placing: 3
Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunningham, Weight: 85.2 pounds, Placing: 4
Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Weight: 84.6 pounds, Placing: 5
Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Weight: 85.8 pounds, Placing: 6
North Hopkins FFA: Ashley Pace, Weight: 85.8 pounds, Placing: 7
Class Seven
Sulphur Springs 4H: Brody Busby, Weight: 167.2 pounds, Placing: 1
Sulphur Springs FFA: Braddox Rawson, Weight: 149 pounds, Placing: 2
Sulphur Springs FFA: Ryder Rawson, Weight: 160.4 pounds, Placing: 3
Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Weight: 156.6 pounds, Placing: 4
Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Weight: 156.6 pounds, Placing: 5
Class Eight
Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Weight: 229.6 pounds, Placing: 1
Rains County 4H: Adysen Porter, Weight: 197.8 pounds, Placing: 2
Class Nine
Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Weight: 248 pounds, Placing: 1
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 240.8 pounds, Placing: 2
Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Weight: 268.6 pounds, Placing: 3
Class Ten
Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 331.4 pounds, Placing: 1
Edgewood FFA: Emily Garner, Weight: 306.8 pounds, Placing: 2
Chisum FFA: Blake Privett, Weight: 292.8 pounds, Placing: 3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.