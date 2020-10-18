Alessa Yackeschi Red River Valley Fair.jpg
Alessa Yackeschi at the Red River Valley Fair with heifer 2nd in class and 2nd overall class.

 Submitted Photo

Goats

Class One

Payton Moss, Weight: 49 pounds, Placing: 1

Jessica Francis, Weight: 46 pounds, Placing 2

Sloanne Hill, Weight: 42 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Two

Kaydence Perry, Weight: 55 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Jessica Francis, Weight: 51 pounds, Placing: 2

Paizlee Akins, Weight: 50 pounds, Placing: 3

Raylee Arpealer, Weight: 55 pounds, Placing: 4

Keegan Callihan, Weight: 53 pounds, Placing: 5

Jemma Jennings, Weight: 50 pounds, Placing: 6

Susie Janway, Weight: 55 pounds, Placing: 7

 

Class Three

Cadie Gray, Weight 56 pounds, Placing: 1

Paizlee Akins, Weight: 58 pounds, Placing: 2

Paizlee Akins, Weight: 56 pounds, Placing: 3

Laken Dawson, Weight: 57 pounds, Placing: 4

Laken Dawson, Weight: 62 pounds, Placing: 5 

Dylan Wicks, Weight: 56 pounds, Placing: 6

 

Class Four

Payton Moss, Weight: 65 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

Ryleigh Denmon, Weight: 69 pounds, Placing: 2

Keyton Wicks, Weight: 65 pounds, Placing: 3

Cadie Gray, Weight: 67 pounds, Placing: 4

Jansen Burt, Weight: 66 pounds, Placing: 5

Jansen Burt, Weight: 69, Placing: 6

 

Class Five

Cadie Gray, Weight: 73, Placing: 1

Raili Beal, Weight: 70 pounds, Placing: 2

Payne McCarter, Weight: 74, Placing: 3

Amanda Blouin, Weight: 73 pounds, Placing: 4

 

Class Six

Olivia McCarter, Weight: 84, Placing: 1

Cadie Gray, Weight: 82, Placing: 2

Cadie Gray, Weight: 81 pounds, Placing: 3

Keegan Callihan, Weight: 80 pounds, Placing: 4

Jett Lane, Weight: 79 pounds, Placing: 5

 

Livestock Show Heifers

American Division

American Division — Class One

Kalli Hughey, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 2/11/19, Placing: 1

Dawson Hammer, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 5/3/19, Placing: 2

 

American Division — Class Two

Kalli Hughey, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 3/7/20, Placing: 2

Allie Smith, Breed: Beefmaster, DOB: 3/25/20, Placing: 1

 

American Division — Class One

Lyla Bullard, Breed: Gray Brahman, DOB: 4/15/19, Placing: 1

 

American Division — Class One

Gantz Allen, Breed: ARB, DOB: 3/15/19, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Sydney Tyler, Breed: ARB, DOB: 10/1/19, Placing: 2 (Reserve Champion)

 

British Division

British Division — Class One

Moxin Allen, Breed: Angus, BOD: 12/20/19, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

 

British Division — Class One

Grady Taylor, Breed: Red Angus, DOB: 1/24/20, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

 

British Division — Class One

Hunter Tapp, Breed: Hereford, DOB: 4/2/19, Placing: 1

Hunter Tapp, Breed: Hereford, DOB: 3/25/19, Placing: 2

 

British Division — Class One

Bailee Taylor, Breed: Polled Hereford, DOB: 1/5/2020, Placing: 1

 

British Division — Class One

Seeley Bellows, Breed: Shorthorn, DOB: 6/10/20, Placing: 1

 

Exotic Division

Exotic Division — Class One

Shaeffer Suttle, Breed: Maine Anjou, DOB: 4/8/19, Placing: 1

 

Exotic Division — Class Two

Shaeffer Suttle, Breed: Maine Anjou, DOB: 4/3/20, Placing: Not listed

Kayden Bellows, Breed: Maintainer, DOB: 7/15/20, Placing: Grand Champion, Overall Grand Champion

 

Exotic Division — Class One

Kayden Bellows, Breed: Chianina, DOB: 8/5/19, Placing: 1

Hailey Morris, Breed: Chianina, DOB: 9/15/19, Placing: 2

Brinklee Corrigan, Breed: Chianina/Maine, DOB: 1/5/19, Placing: 3

 

Exotic Division — Class One

Ally Stapleton, Breed: Charolais, DOB: 12/1/18, Placing: 1

 

Exotic Division — Class One

Hukley Allen, Breed: Simmental, DOB: 10/2/19, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

 

Exotic Division — Class Two

Gantz Allen, Breed: Simmental, DOB: 1/22/20, Placing: 1 (Overall Reserve Champion)

Lily Smoot, Breed: Simmental, DOB: 5/5/20, Placing: 2

 

Exotic Division — Class One

Courtney Cox, Breed: ORB, DOB: 9/28/19, Placing: 1

Katie Alexander, Breed: ORB, DOB: 9/3/19, Placing: 2

Braxton Purser, Breed: ORB, DOB: 5/7/19, Placing: 3

Erica Hunt, Breed: ORB, DOB: 7/19/19, Placing: 4

Braxton Purser, Breed: ORB, DOB: 6/3/19, Placing: 5

Daniel Hardin, Breed: ORB, DOB: 11/8/19, Placing: 6

 

Exotic Division — Class Two

Mason Hunter, Breed: ORB, DOB: 1/14/20, Placing: 1

Ally Smoot, Breed: ORB, DOB: 4/2/20, Placing: 2

Timothy Brewer, Breed: ORB, DOB: 1/17/20, Placing: 3

Abbey Brewer, Breed: ORB, DOB: 3/20/20, Placing: 4

 

RRVF Livestock Show Breeding Pigs

Class One

Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 87.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

 

Class Two

Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 202.6 pounds, Placing: 2

Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunningham, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 225, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

 

Class Three

Blossom, Texas: Mason Scoggins, Breed: Berkshire, Weight: 275.4 pounds, Placing: 1

 

Class One

Chisum FFA: Lanie Farris, Breed: Cross, Weight: 19, Placing: 1

 

Class Two

Sulphur Springs FFA: Ryder Rawson, Breed: Cross, Weight: 50.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunningham, Breed: Cross, Weight: 48.6 pounds, Placing: 2

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 41.6 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Three

Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Breed: Cross, Weight: 55.8 pounds, Placing: 1

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 56.8 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class Four

Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Breed: Cross, Weight: 69.6 pounds, Placing: 1

Sulphur Springs FFA: Braddox Rawson, Breed: Cross, Weight: 64 pounds, Placing: 2

Bland FFA: Lacey Welborn, Breed: Cross, Weight: 77.2 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Five

Rains County FFA: Adysen Porter, Breed: Cross, Weight: 197.8 pounds, Placing: 1

Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Breed: Cross, Weight: 156.6, Placing: 2

 

Class Six

Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacy, Breed: Cross, Weight: 266.4 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 240.8, Placing: 2

Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Breed: Cross, Weight: 229.6 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Seven

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Cross, Weight: 331.4 pounds, Placing: 1

 

Class One

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: DOPB, Weight: 66.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: DOPB (Poland), Weight: 87.4, Placing: 2 (Reserve Champion)

Sulphur Springs FFA: Katelyn Pence, Breed: DOPB, Weight: 73.6 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class One

Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 59.8 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

Chisum FFA: Blake Privett, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 30.2 pounds, Placing: 2

Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 57.8 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Two

Chisum FFA: Blake Privett, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 292.8 pounds, Placing: 1

Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 317.4, Placing: 2

Edgewood FFA: Emily Garner, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 306.8, Placing: 3

 

Class Three

Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacy, Breed: Duroc, Weight: 341.4, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

 

Class One

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 34.2 pounds, Placing: 2

Blue Ridge FFA: Hunter Hamm, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 54 pounds, Placing: 1

 

Class Two

Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 66.8 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion/Overall Grand Champion)

Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 84.6 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class Three

Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 167.2 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

 

Class Four

Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Breed: Hampshire, Weight: 248 pounds, Placing: 1

 

Class One

Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Breed: Spot, Weight: 191.4 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Breed: Spot, Weight: 156.6 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class Two

Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacy, Breed: Spot (DOPB), Weight: 252.2 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Breed: Spot (DOPB), Weight: 286.6 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class One

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: YOPB, Weight: 58 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion/Overall Reserve Champion)

 

Class One

Collin County 4H: Cassie Atteberry, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 64.2 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 49.4 pounds, Placing: 2

Chisum FFA: Payton Eubanks, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 72.4 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Two

Tom Bean FFA: Kirby Lacey, Breed: Yorkshire, Weight: 300.6, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

 

Livestock Show Steers

Prospect Steers

Class One

Ethan Adams, Weight: 766, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Alessa Yacheschi, Weight: 614 pounds, Placing: 2

Riley Ford, Weight: 664 pounds, Placing: 3

Class Two

Ally Stapleton, Weight: 848, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

Bailee Taylor, Weight: 802 pounds, Placing: 2

Daniel Hardin, Weight: 838, Placing: 3

 

Class Three

Evan Adams, Weight: 866 pounds, Placing: 1

Clancey Foran, Weight: 888 pounds, Placing: 2

Daniel Hardin, Weight: 874 pounds, Placing: 3

Braxton Purser, Weight: 888 pounds, Placing: 4

 

Market Steers

Class One

Clancey Foran, Weight: 926 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

 

Class Two

Ethan Adams, Weight: 1,040, Placing: 1

Shilyn Solis, Weight: 1,020 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class Three

Hailey Morris, Weight: 1,195 pounds, Placing: 1

Evan Adams, Weight: 1,085 pounds, Placing: 2

 

RRVF Livestock Show Lambs

Class One

Allie Oats, Weight: 73 pounds, Placing: 1

 

Class Two

Madison Barrow, Weight: 83 pounds, Placing: 1

Keely Webb, Weight: 81 pounds, Placing: 2

Amanda Blouin, Weight: 82 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Three

Keely Webb, Weight: 87 pounds, Placing: 1

Allie Oats, Weight: 86 pounds, Placing: 2

Reanna Robertson, Weight: 92 pounds, Placing: 3

Ava Fry, Weight: 95 pounds, Placing: 4

 

Class Four

Keely Webb, Weight: 99 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

Aubrey Thornton, Weight: 99 pounds, Placing: 2

Ava Fry, Weight: 100 pounds, Placing: 3

Max Fry, Weight: 100 pounds, Placing: 4

 

Class Five

Keely Webb, Weight: 107 pounds, Placing: 1

Madison Barrow, Weight: 108 pounds, Placing: 2

Avery Mackle, Weight: 108 pounds, Placing: 3

Rebecca Shuler, Weight: 108 pounds, Placing: 4

 

Class Six

Zoey Smith, Weight: 117 pounds, Placing: 1

Maggie Teeter, Weight: 116 pounds, Placing: 2

Piper Fancher, Weight: 115 pounds, Placing: 3

Aubrey Thornton, Weight: 114 pounds, Placing: 4

Ava Fry, Weight: 104 pounds, Placing: 5

Max Fry, Weight: 118 pounds, Placing: 6

 

Class Seven

Zoey Smith, Weight: 127 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Maggie Teeter, Weight: 125 pounds, Placing: 2

Morgan Hagerty, Weight: 126 pounds, Placing: 3

Sarea Pretre, Weight: 125 pounds, Placing: 4

Malkolm Hagerty, Weight: 125 pounds, Placing: 5

Hunter Triebel, Weight: 120 pounds, Placing: 6

 

Class Eight

Tatum Fancher, Weight: 131, Placing: 1

Allie Oats, Weight: 130 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class Nine

Maggie Teeter, Weight: 143 pounds, Placing: 1

 

Class Ten

Allie Oats, Weight: 155 pounds, Placing: 1

 

RRVF Livestock Show Market Pigs

Class One

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 40.6 pounds, Placing: 1

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 34.2 pounds, Placing: 2

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 41.6 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Two

Sulphur Springs FFA: Ryder Rawson, Weight: 50.6 pounds, Placing: 1

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 56.8 pounds, Placing: 2

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 58 pounds, Placing: 3

Blue Ridge FFA: Hunter Hamm, Weight: 54 pounds, Placing: 4

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 49.4 pounds, Placing: 5

 

Class Three

Princeton FFA: Emma Lozada, Weight: 61.6 pounds, Placing: 616.6 pounds, Placing: 1 (Grand Champion)

Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunnigham, Weight: 62 pounds, Placing: 2

Sulphur Springs FFA: Brody Busby, Weight: 62.4 pounds, Placing: 3

Sulphur Springs FFA: Braddox Rawson, Weight: 61.4 pounds, Placing: 4

 

Class Four

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 66.6 pounds, Placing: 2

Sulphur Springs 4H: Brody Busby, Weight: 66.8 pounds, Placing: 1

Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Weight: 69.6 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Five

Chisum FFA: Payton Eubanks, Weight: 72.4 pounds, Placing: 3

Sulphur Springs 4H: Brody Busby, Weight: 76.8 pounds, Placing: 2

Sulphur Springs 4H: Katelyn Pence, Weight: 77.2 pounds, Placing: 4

Princeton FFA: Emma Lozada, Weight: 82 pounds, Placing: 1 (Reserve Champion)

 

Class Six

Princeton FFA: Adam Campbell, Weight: 84.6 pounds, Placing: 1

Princeton FFA: Reagan Stickland, Weight: 87.4 pounds, Placing: 2

Collin County 4H: Cassie Atteberry, Weight: 88 pounds, Placing: 3

Tom Bean FFA: Gauge Cunningham, Weight: 85.2 pounds, Placing: 4

Rains FFA: Alyssa Chapman, Weight: 84.6 pounds, Placing: 5

Rains FFA: Kenzy Morgan, Weight: 85.8 pounds, Placing: 6

North Hopkins FFA: Ashley Pace, Weight: 85.8 pounds, Placing: 7

 

Class Seven

Sulphur Springs 4H: Brody Busby, Weight: 167.2 pounds, Placing: 1

Sulphur Springs FFA: Braddox Rawson, Weight: 149 pounds, Placing: 2

Sulphur Springs FFA: Ryder Rawson, Weight: 160.4 pounds, Placing: 3

Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Weight: 156.6 pounds, Placing: 4

Chisum FFA: Lannie Farris, Weight: 156.6 pounds, Placing: 5

 

Class Eight

Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Weight: 229.6 pounds, Placing: 1

Rains County 4H: Adysen Porter, Weight: 197.8 pounds, Placing: 2

 

Class Nine

Prairiland FFA: Chloe Gray, Weight: 248 pounds, Placing: 1

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 240.8 pounds, Placing: 2

Sam Rayburn FFA: Chloe Smith, Weight: 268.6 pounds, Placing: 3

 

Class Ten

Jacksboro FFA: Lyla Kate Pankey, Weight: 331.4 pounds, Placing: 1

Edgewood FFA: Emily Garner, Weight: 306.8 pounds, Placing: 2

Chisum FFA: Blake Privett, Weight: 292.8 pounds, Placing: 3

