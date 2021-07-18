Healthy habits can extend a life by more than ten years, says Dr. Amanda Green, chief medical officer and hospitalist for Paris Regional Medical Center. While dieting, exercising and regular checkups may not seem like the most fun way to spend the coveted retirement years, they are crucial to sustained enjoyment and health.
Furthermore, diet and exercise alone are not the only ways to improve health.
“Many seniors have a similar issue as teens, which is being too reliant on social media socialization and information. Facebook and other media resources target clicking preferences, and keep feeding you more of the same viewpoints, so that the world can seem skewed and negative. Unplugging from these media resources and the all-day news outlets can help seniors not feel as frustrated and helpless about politicized information (and improve stress hormone release),” Green said.
Instead, social connections can be sustained through group exercise or other daily routines.
“For exercise, find a way to make it fun. Search for the right outlet for you. If it’s walking, maybe do it with friends to also incorporate some social time,” Green said.
She also suggested attending groups such as PrimeTime, which offers local senior exercise classes, and volunteer work as an opportunity for additional connection.
However, sustained long-term health requires a well-balanced diet as well. Though many locals are used to Southern food, Green said a Mediterranean-type diet may be the way to go, as it reduces red meat, fried foods and starches. She had other advice for those interested in creating a sustainable diet as well.
“Increasing fiber with nuts, vegetables and fruits is also important. Good oils, such as olive oils and avocados, are healthy options as well. Reducing processed foods and sugary foods helps with overall health and reducing inflammation. Sugar causes more inflammation in the body, as does alcohol,” she said.
Using frozen or steamer bags of vegetables maintains the same healthy nutrients as fresh produce and makes cooking easier, Green said. Freezing locks in the nutrients into the food. However, canned vegetables contain more salt, which can be unhealthy.
“If you are working toward weight loss, diet has more influence than exercise — one cookie equals a 30-minute walk. Monitoring portions and calories are important. Seniors might have dental or swallowing issues that involve softer foods, and while Covid has highlighted the loss of taste and smell recently, that can occur for seniors as well,” Green said.
Two other prominent health influences to avoid include smoking and heavy alcohol intake.
Finally, it is important to attend regular checkups and health maintenance as well.
“Keep up routine health maintenance like colon cancer screenings through stool cards or colonoscopies; mammograms to screen for breast cancer; vaccinations, including Covid and flu; lung cancer CT screening if you are a current or former smoker; and osteoporosis screenings. Knowing the warning signs of heart disease and stroke and coming to the hospital if you have chest pain, shortness of breath, unusual fatigue, weakness or numbness of the body or trouble with thinking or speech is important,” Green said.
While it may not sound like much, the rewards are worth the work.
“Research shows that if the healthy habits noted above are followed, women typically gain 14 years of life and men gain 12 years (if they had these habits at age 50). People who had none of these habits (in a Harvard study) were far more likely to die prematurely from cancer or cardiovascular disease. Adopting just one of these healthy habits extended life expectancy by two years in both men and women,” she said.
Green concluded by mentioning the importance of using a hospice benefit.
“There is no Fountain of Youth, and none of us are immortal,” Green added. “When we have a chronic disease where there are not good aggressive options to improve the disease (advanced heart disease, lung disease, cancer, dementia, neurological diseases), using your hospice benefit is an excellent option to control symptoms and prolong quality of life. While it isn’t something that people normally like to talk about, patients who are in hospice for months rather than hours or days get the most benefit.”
“It focuses on helping people meet their goals, and we even have people graduate from hospice as they get better. Hospice also helps pay for medications and medical supplies in the home. I wish that people understood the benefit of involving hospice care sooner when they have a serious disease, not just in end of life care situations,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.