The idea behind a greenhouse is getting students interested in growing their own food, Chisum High School ag director Matt Preston said.
“I think the greenhouse and horticulture and teaching kids how to grow plants is one of the most important things you can teach a student,” he said.
Horticulture isn’t just large-scale farming, but backyard gardens, container gardening for those who live in the city and even aquaponics, he said, and how the world feeds itself.
“That is all reliant on the next generation of kids,” Preston said.
As part of the 2016 bond package, Chisum ISD upgraded the ag department with a new ag building and a small 20 feet by 30 feet greenhouse system, allowing the students to not only have expanded class options but more learning opportunities. But, despite being finished in 2019, this is the first year students have been able to make full use of the new greenhouse.
“We’ve had it for two years now, and we haven’t gotten to have a plant sale yet,” Preston said.
It was built along with the new ag building, finished Jan. 19, 2019, and that was right in the middle of the year. Preston said they were still outfitting the greenhouse in the spring, so they couldn’t do much that year. When 2019-20 school year rolled around, everyone was excited for spring planting, but “then Covid hit,” he said.
“We didn’t get to have a plant sale,” Preston said, adding that what plants they did have, the school posted to social media and let community members just take what they wanted.
But this year is “going strong,” he said.
“We’ve got two floral design classes,” Preston said. “They are the ones propagating plants and starting others from seed.”
Around 45 students total are participating, and he said he’d like to have even more.
The recent winter storm that halted school for much of the area didn’t affect the greenhouse plants, he said.
“We’re lucky, our greenhouse kept working, but North Lamar and schools in Fannin County, theirs ran out of electricity,” Preston said.
His floral design classes are more than just flower arranging, he said, though the class does count as a fine arts credit. He said they also learn the history of plants, how to plant them so they grow symmetrically, historical periods in floral design, different styles and business practices.
“I know the first year I taught floral design, it actually surprised me how much there was to learn,” Preston said.
The floral design students are working on flowers, vegetable seedlings and even hanging baskets, he said.
“We’re trying to do a little bit of everything, but we’re limited on space,” Preston said. “We’re trying to utilize the space the best we can.”
He’s had a hard time sourcing the plugs, which are small seedling starters, so he’s purchased his through the North Lamar floral design program, with Erin Dizmond ordering wholesale, and Chisum purchasing the plugs from her. The seeds the students are planting come from the dollar store, he said, and a lot of the hanging plants the students are growing come straight from his wife.
“They are all split and propagated from my wife’s hanging plants,” Preston said.
Preston added he would be talking with Mr. Munguia, the art teacher at CHS, about possibly having one of his classes create some clay pots to sell along with the plants.
Besides the possible art department crossover, Preston said he’s talked with Tricia Chalaire, the family consumer science teacher, about having his class set up an aquaponics system for her class to have fresh herbs and greens.
“We even talked about selling fresh salads to teachers,” he said.
The students are also learning about sustainability, Preston said.
“My ultimate goal is to teach sustainable gardening,” he said, adding students have learned how to grow plants in syrup tubs, because “with syrup tubs in the backyard with an irrigation and a drain pipe, you can grow just about any type of vegetable.” Which makes it ideal not only for students on a farm, but ones who live in town as well.
Preston said he’s thankful for the support from the community, for approving the bond, and from the administration and school board, which allows his students the opportunity to have a greenhouse.
“It’s a great education tool for kids,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.