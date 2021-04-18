It’s been a tough year for Paris Emergency Medical Services, according to Russell Thrasher, a long-time paramedic and now interim director of the organization.
“Before Covid-19, the EMS normal call rate here in the city was about 23 calls a day,” said Thrasher, who was named to temporarily head the service after long-time director Kent Klinkerman announced his retirement in November. “There was a lull those first couple of months in the spring and early summer, then all of a sudden the calls jumped up and kept going up. From right before Thanksgiving Day until the middle of January of this year was the hardest time as far as the types of calls and the number of calls. We actually broke a record on Dec. 14. We ran on 50 calls for service in 24 hours. That beat our all-time record for one day by nine calls.
“It has slowed down some from the big surge over the holidays, but because of Covid protocols, it takes longer for us to run a call now,” he continued. “In the past, an average call of low severity complaint would take 30 to 35 minutes, but now the average call has gone up to close to an hour or more from the time you get the call to the time you clear again and can take the next call. The other crews have to take up the slack and that makes everyone busier overall.”
“It’s tough on everybody, mentally and physically,” he added.
Paris’s EMS program has been in business since September 1979, when the city took over ambulance service from the city’s hospitals. Today, 21 people work three shifts, 24 hours on and 48 hours off. Full-time employees include 18 certified paramedics and three EMT-Basics, supplemented by 19 workers of mixed certification who work as needed, filling open shifts as required. These as-needed workers often work additional jobs in and out of the health care field and can pick and choose the shifts they want to work.
Training to become a paramedic requires four semesters of schooling and 500 hours of field training as well as 500 hours of clinical training at a medical facility.
“We try to have all paramedics on each shift, but right now, we have at least one of two EMT-Basics on every shift,” Thrasher said. “They are working with paramedics, however. We have several people in school right now, and I hope they pass in August.”
Thrasher said the main reasons calls take longer now is the amount of time crews must dedicate to safety protocols in place to protect the crews and the patients, the amount of equipment needed to care for Covid cases and the number of transfer calls the ambulance crews are called to do.
“In addition to getting geared up with fresh personal protection equipment before each call, we have more equipment that has to be loaded up on each Covid call,” Thrasher said. “After each call, we have to take the time to wipe down every surface in the ambulance before we fog the interior with disinfectant and close it up for a while.
“EMS handles transfer calls as well as emergency responses, and the number of transfer calls we have been doing this last year has gone way up,” he continued. “Back in the fall, as the hospital filled up and cases had to be transferred to other facilities, we found we were going farther and farther to find places to send patients. Last year, we set a record of 962 out of the county transfer calls. A trip to the metroplex is four or five hours; traveling further and back became seven or eight hours that a unit and its crew was not here covering calls.”
Thrasher said Paris EMS has enlisted local firefighters with EMT and training to take patients on out-of-town transfer trips to help keep ambulance crews available to answer calls. He also credits the county’s many volunteer first responder groups with getting to the scenes first and keeping patients going until EMS units arrive with vital equipment and medicines.
“We have been supplying first responders with PPE supplies,” he added. “Shane McDowra is the FRO liason for the Paris EMS. He visits with all the groups on a regular basis, taking supplies and demonstrating equipment and listening to their concerns and brings them to me.”
Recently, EMS personnel have been working with the Paris-Lamar County Health District to help administer Covid-19 vaccinations.
“We’re getting it down to fine science now,” he said. “One day recently we administered 3,800 shots before 1 p.m. the clinics will be a routine thing for some time, I believe.”
Thrasher said he foresees many more months of Covid-related calls ahead, despite the availability of the vaccine.
“I think we will still be seeing Covid patients until next Christmas,” he said, “or longer. The decontamination protocols we have begun, I believe, are going to be with us from now. We will continue to take precautions and continue to wear PPE on runs. The Paris EMS will persevere.”
