The names Chuck Burton and Downtown Food Pantry are synonymous, and because of his long history there, he is one of this year’s Valley Vision heroes.
Burton first began volunteer work reading to second grade students on a regular basis. A stay-at-home dad, he followed his two daughters to schools, working in libraries and serving as treasurer of the Parent-Teacher Association.
“When they got tired of me being around, I went looking for some more adult activities, so I attended a RSVP volunteer fair although I didn’t realize the ‘S’ IN RSVP stood for “senior” because I was only 46 at the time,” Burton said. “I found several places. I’ve painted houses with Habitat for Humanity and helped at several different agencies around town, and I found the food pantry, or it found me. It was just something that clicked. I felt strongly about it, and I enjoy what I do.”
First started in 2009 in the basement of the First United Methodist Church in downtown Paris, the pantry soon moved behind the church in the Co-Ministries building on Clarksville Street where Burton became a volunteer 10 years ago. Two months later, the pantry moved to its present location at 124 W. Cherry St.
“During the course of a year, we will have a quarter of Lamar County residents come through our doors,” Burton said. “In 2020, we passed out 2.8 million pounds of food, which is equivalent to about 2.2 million meals. It takes a large group of volunteers to help the pantry do what we do.”
Open twice a week, on Tuesdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m., and on Thursdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m., it takes 40 volunteers or so to operate the pantry, and then on other days, volunteers are needed to stock shelves and work produce, Burton said.
A Lamar County resident since the age of 12, and a North Lamar High School graduate, Burton joined the U.S. Navy, and although he didn’t retire from the service, returned to Paris 20 years later and raised his daughters, Jennifer Eschmeyer and Mariah Gentry, who has three children. They both live in Paris.
Now on staff at the Downtown Food Pantry, Burton is director of operations in charge of all the food that comes through the building. In addition to Paris, the pantry provides food for pantries in Powderly, Blossom, Roxton, Chicota and Deport. The local pantry is one of about 200-plus partner agencies of the North Texas Food Bank.
A United Way of Lamar County agency, funding for the pantry comes from the donations of the many churches, organizations and individuals as well as grants applied for by executive director Allan Hubbard.
“That’s his job to bring in the money, and I spend it basically,” Burton said.
Hubbard lauded Burton as being “the hinge on which everything swings.”
“There is nobody more committed to the mission of this place than Chuck,” Hubbard said. “Our volunteers think the world of him, which says a lot because there are 200 of them. He is encouraging to them, and they love interacting with him. He always makes sure the cogs in this machine are greased.”
Speaking about the effect Covid-19 had on operations, Burton said the pantry has eliminated its inside waiting rooms with people waiting outside until their time to come in. Each person is handed a bottle of sanitizer, and everyone practices social distancing while proceeding through the pantry’s grocery store.
“Many of the North Texas Food Bank pantries went to the box system of handing out food, but we never went to that,” Burton said. “The only time we handed out boxes was during the ice storm; otherwise, our neighbors were still able to shop for their own groceries.”
Clients, or neighbors of the pantry as Burton prefers, may visit every other week, and each is given a shopping list with an allocation of so many protein, vegetables, fruits, cereals and grains based on the number of people in the household. After volunteers check out their selections. Each shopper is then allowed to choose “bonus” items, which on Tuesday included a 15-pound bag of assorted fresh vegetables, a 5-pound bag of potatoes, a half gallon of milk, a pound of butter, a bottle of juice, a couple of containers of grilled chicken soup, two tuna salad kits, onions, apples, canned beans and dried pinto beans.
The pantry saw an increase in need during the pandemic, Burton said as he spoke about the need many families have for food.
“You don’t hear it often, but many times someone will pull you aside and say, ‘You know, I don’t know what I would have done if you wouldn’t have been here,” Burton said. “And that’s why we do what we do. That’s when it really hits home.”
