There is pride in Teneka Duke’s voice when she talks about her staff.
“We do have some of the best surgeons that there are.”
Duke has been the administrator at Paris Surgery Center since it was built in 2014 and manages a staff of 25 surgeons. She’s literally been there from the ground up and oversees all daily operations. Duke’s a jack of all trades, attending to every need around the center, but her favorite part is working with her staff.
“I have oversight of all of the daily operations of the surgery center,” Duke said. “That can be from something as minor as a handle that’s not working, or a major issue, like we need to replace an autoclave. So it varies from the minor to the major and everything in between. I do it all, and it’s ever changing. It is a challenge. It may be that I am the IT person one day, it may be that I’m the plumber the next, but I get to work with a great team of people. That’s probably my number one…”
It’s clear just how proud Duke is of the work her center does. She said one of the best parts of working there is that she and her staff get to help people when they need it most. And every staff member plays a role in making sure their patients feel comfortable and cared for.
“We make a difference,” Duke said. “Whether it is a nurse, or whether it is someone at our reception or sometimes if it’s me just walking someone down the hall — we get to experience that help and give assistance to people.”
What makes the center stand out is it offers ambulatory care, meaning it’s separate from a hospital and most patients can get their operation done and leave the same day. In fact, it’s one of only three in the state that’s been recognized by the Joint Commission with a seal for providing total joint replacements in an ambulatory setting. In addition to its accolades, Duke said what makes the center special is that it’s much smaller than a hospital, so providers work closely with their patients, attending to whatever their needs may be.
“Because we are freestanding and smaller than a huge organization, it is very personalized care,” she said.
Duke is proud of the care that her center offers and said most people don’t know just how specialized it can be. The surgeons who work there are specifically trained in everything from pain management, to ophthalmology, to orthopedics, to urology, meaning they can offer care for nearly any issue a patient may have.
Surgeries can be life changing for patients who deal with constant pain or are in need of a joint replacement that will allow them to do the activities they want with ease. The center offers operations like full knee replacements, shoulder replacements and hip replacements that can afford patients a second chance at life. They’re busy too. Duke said her surgeons treat about 3,100 patients each year from all over Northeast Texas and southern Oklahoma. She’s even had a patient travel from Colorado for their care.
Duke said patients get some of the best care possible because her staff values staying up to date on the newest innovations in the medical community. Whether that’s advanced equipment, new procedures or trainings, the center stays on top of the game in their field — they’re constantly evolving.
“We’re always looking at new opportunities,” she said. “Our surgeons, they stay abreast of state of the art (technology) and what’s going on in the medical community. So we always have new and upcoming procedures that we’re doing.”
Looking to the future, Duke said she hopes to add even more specialty procedures to the center so they can serve all patients who need their care. It’s caring for the community that makes her tick and she’s in it for the long haul.
“I’ve really enjoyed it. That’s why I’ve continued all of these years,” she said.
