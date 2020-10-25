When students begin arriving after school at the Boys & Girls Club in Paris, program director Katrina Mitchell is there to greet them.
“She has a glowing personality, and there is just something about her at 3 o’clock when the bus rolls in that comes alive,” Executive Director Jason Macchia said about the woman most of the kids call Granny. She has been voted favorite staff person two times in a row.
A Paris High School graduate, Mitchell is responsible for program planning at the center while Macchia takes care of fundraising, financials and safety.
“She is an important part of the team, and handles everything that is program related, whether it be sports, or after school, or summer,” Macchia said. “She makes connections with families and kids, plans all activities and sees that our regular staff and volunteers are trained.”
Mention football and Mitchell’s eyes light up. For a second straight year, both the club’s fifth- and sixth-grade team and its third- and fourth-grade team are heading to the playoffs in a competitive league that includes such teams as McKinney, Melissa and Prosper.
“Last year was our first year to play, and our older team won second place,” Mitchell said. “We were the underdogs, and no one saw us coming. We have the means in this community to build a super team; in fact, we did this our first year.”
Mitchell is equally enthused about after-school and summer programs filled with activities to make the time a child spends at the center memorable. From arts and crafts to games and activities in the club’s large gymnasium to self esteem and team building activities, students stay busy.
Mitchell is stern when it comes to discipline, but understanding and compassionate.
“Kids are smart, and they expect staff to be fair,” Mitchell said. “And when the kids come through that door they know our rules are consistent but firm. They know that this is a no hit zone, and they are not going to be mean to one another.”
Mitchell said she can interpret the voices of troubled children.
“I interpret their little voices,” she said. “It’s not that you are mean, or wanting to fight; it’s just that you are really hungry, or your parents may be fighting at home, or be worried about not having enough money to pay the rent.”
Mitchell came to the Boys & Girls Club as an office administrator in 2017, and the program director position came open in February 2019.
“No female has ever done this job before, but I asked the board to give me a try to see what I can do,” Mitchell said. They didn’t tell me no, but they didn’t really tell me yes. But I’ve been at it for a year and a half now, and I think things are going well.”
