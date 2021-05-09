If there is a perfect example of the word “perseverance,” it is in the efforts of trained, dedicated nurses these many past months, and Kim Miller, RN, a charge nurse in the Paris Regional Medical Center emergency department, is a solid representative of that profession in these trying times.
Miller grew up in Roxton and still has family there. She and her husband, Mark, married for 36 years with three children and three — soon to be four — grandchildren, live in Fort Towson, Oklahoma, “out in the boonies,” as she describes it. Her drive to work each day takes about 45 minutes.
“I never had that ‘a-ha’ moment, where I just knew I had to be a nurse,” said Miller, recently. “I had been working in a bank, my son was going to start school soon and day care was going to be expensive, so after being a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years, I decided to do something that would help my husband pick up the slack and entered nursing school at Paris Junior College. That was God working his way through our lives, because within a year of getting my LVN certification, my husband got hurt and wasn’t able to work anymore. I entered nursing because it was an opportunity for better pay and advancement, but I found I enjoy the work. There are days when it’s frustrating, days where you get mad, but at the end of each day you know you’ve done something worthwhile.”
Miller became an RN in 1997. She started out as a mental health technician, then became a float nurse at the hospital, before deciding she liked the people and the energy she found in the ER, and requested permanent assignment there.
“There is no ‘average day’ in the ER,” she said, laughing. “Every day is busy, but some days are calmer than others. That full moon thing is real, though, I don’t care what they say. It is real.”
As news of the novel coronavirus began to spread, Miller said, PRMC workers and officials started preparing for it long before it reached Northeast Texas.
“We watched it move across the country, but there was no way to tell how soon it would get here,” she said. “We were making surge plans and stocking up supplies in anticipation, getting prepared, and when it did hit there were plans already in place.”
“We all have education to try to prepare you for something like a pandemic, but to actually go through it?” Miller shook her head. “You just feel like you‘re winging it, flying by the seat of your pants.”
“I have a wonderful team. We are as much family as we are co-workers. We just get in and do our jobs, but it was frustrating at times, like we couldn’t catch ourselves, if that makes sense. We had some sad times — families not being able to be with their loved one when they were sick, that was the hardest part, especially with the elderly, when their spouses of 50-plus years couldn’t be with them when they needed them the most.” she added. “I will always say that is the part of Covid that sucked the most. It’s not very nice to say, but it did.”
Miller said she and her team worked 12-hour shifts and “just flat out hit the ground running every day, went home exhausted and came back to do it again the next day.”
Then, in August, Miller contracted Covid-19, as did her husband and one of her grandkids. Miller described her symptoms as “a tired you can’t describe,” saying no one in her family required hospitalization. She was off work for two weeks, recovering at home, before she came back to work.
Throughout the pandemic, Miller and her team have also endured an ongoing renovation project in the ER department. She said she is “ready for the noise to stop.”
“You try taking an ambulance report over the radio with a jackhammer going on in the back,” she laughed. “But I am looking forward to more rooms, better technology and better equipment once the work is done.”
Miller said neither the noise, nor Covid-19, has made her feel she wanted to stop working.
“Not yet, but I am older now and working with all these 20-year-old kids who are all younger than my own kids. I want to keep going as long as I can, but eventually I do want to spend more time with the grandkids and my husband. I am content with the work and with my position, though I do intend to get my Certified Emergency Nurse credentials in the near future.”
Miller recently took part in the filming of a promotional video for PRMC that has been posted on YouTube. It can be viewed at youtube.com/watch?v=er8_MgdLrhg&t=5s.
When she is not at work, Miller said, she spends a lot of her time with her kids and grandkids, cooking and canning from the garden. Sometimes, she said, she and her husband will “take off and just go somewhere together. We’re boring. We are content to hold hands, driving down back roads. We don’t need fancy places and fancy things.”
She also complained at being held up as an example of a community hero, praising her team of ER nurses and technicians.
“I don’t really like being singled out when I’ve got a good team. The team steps up, we pick up each other’s slack,” she added. “We have a good bunch of nurses and we just do what we do. We are just directing the chaos.”
