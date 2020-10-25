Paris Metro, the fixed-route bus service in Paris, is still running, despite the pandemic, on a slightly modified schedule and with strict adherence to Covid-19 guidelines by its staff and employees.
According to Sheena Record, regional transportation coordinator and head of the local office of Ark-Texas Council of Government’s Rural Transit District, Paris Metro has never ceased operation despite the current health crisis, and it will continue to offer low-cost or free transportation to the residents of Paris.
“Our numbers are down,” Record said recently. “In the period from August 2018 to July 2019, we had 42,982 trips on the Metro. During the same time period, 2019 to 2020, we had 33,637 trips, down 9,345. We attribute that decline to the Covid-19 pandemic.”
On April 6 of this year, when it became apparent that the novel coronavirus would pose a public health issue, TRAX issued orders that Paris Metro modify its operations to met safety guidelines. Paris Metro altered its schedule, from a 12-hour day to a 10-hour day, with all buses out of operation for two hours in the middle of day to allow workers to deep clean and sanitize the entire fleet.
“We park the buses, the drivers switch gloves and use a hospital-grade cleaner — not bleach, that would damage the seats — and a spray pump to spray everything down in the interior of the vehicle, including handles, seats, floor, handrails, any surface someone might touch,” Record said. “For those two hours, we run the air conditioner on high. Air circulates throughout the bus to dry every surface and to remove fumes from the cleaner. It is allowed to dry completely before passengers are allowed back on. We also sanitize each day before we begin the day and after the last route of the day.”
Record said all drivers and staff of Paris Metro are required to check their temperatures, wear masks and gloves all day while driving and suggest to the passengers that they wear mask as well.
While riders of TRAX’s on demand pick-up service are required to wear masks to ride those vehicles, Paris Metro cannot, by law, require its riders to do so.
“We have not had any incidents where people weren’t wearing masks, or tried to give us any issues with them,” she added. “Everybody we’ve seen has been aware of the guidelines and have taken necessary precautions.”
Record said other Covid-19 precautions put into place include reducing the number of people allowed into each bus at one time by more than half, rotating half the office staff to working from home, closing the office lobby to the public, handling money with an eye to cleanliness and requiring any staff members showing possible symptoms of the illness to stay at home. Record said they have had a couple of possible infections reported among the staff, but each tested negative. She said TRAX has reported zero cases of Covid-19, due to its adherence to the guidelines.
At the beginning of the pandemic, Record said, Paris Metro’s ridership dropped dramatically.
“The first couple of months our buses were not filled, even at the reduced capacity, maybe 20 trips a day,” she said, “but there was never a time when there was no one on the bus. Now, lately, it is getting busier.”
Paris Metro was created in 2016 through ATCOG and is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. Fees are 50 cents for adults 19 to 64 and for youth 6 to 18, 25 cents for students with a valid school ID and free for seniors 60 and older, children 5 and under with accompanying parent and the disabled with valid ID. Monthly passes are available.
Four routes cover the city of Paris, allowing riders ample opportunities to get to work or to school, shop, pay bills and visit medical offices and facilities at no — or very low — cost. Buses ordinarily run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with stops at every location about 30 minutes apart but the pandemic has put a temporary dent in that schedule.
In addition to Paris Metro, TRAX offers on-demand pickup services at $1 per trip and connection service to the Greyhound Bus station in Mount Pleasant for $3.
For information about Paris Metro and other TRAX services, call 903-739-2444 or 903-739-2445 or visit atcog.org/transportation-programs.
“We hope to operate a full capacity as soon as we see decreased positive Covoid-10 cases.” Record said. “In the meantime, our priorities are the safety of our staff and passengers.”
