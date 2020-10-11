Who says you have to stop playing sports when you enter adulthood? For years, people have enjoyed the City of Paris Adult Softball League. Now, for the first time since the league’s inception roughly a decade ago, the league finds itself under new management.
For years, the Paris Adult Softball League was under the direction of local resident Steve Coker. Moving forward, though, the league will be headed up by the city.
“Each year, the adult league has a lot of participants and it’s always really fun and exciting,” Paris recreation supervisor Bridget Domengeaux said. “It’s slow-pitch, but it still get really exciting.”
Domengeaux said details for the coming season haven’t yet been set, such as when registration will open or what the cost to participate will be set at. For updates, she said, people should keep their eyes on the City of Paris Recreation Facebook page.
“We’re still trying to iron out all the details,” she said. “But we’ll have more information soon. We’re looking forward to this year.”
