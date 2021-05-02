Child care persevered during the toughest of times this past year as providers cared for children of a workforce essential to the businesses and industries that drive the Paris and Lamar County economy.
Fifteen state licensed child care centers provide a range of care, some offer full-day care for infants through preschool and school-age children while others only provide afternoon care for school-age children. In addition, there is a plethora of licensed group care homes and registered homes in the area. While this article focuses on not-for-profit and church-related centers, it acknowledges the service other providers offer as well.
The longest-serving provider of full-time center care for infants through school-age children, Lollypop Learning Center, 3030 Lamar Ave., first began as a privately owned enterprise in 1978, became a nonprofit 501(c)(3) facility governed by a board of directors in the early 1990s and continues under that structure today. With 25 years in child care, Sandra Sigler serves as the center’s director.
Several churches operate child care centers including Calvary KidCare at Calvary United Methodist Church, 4106 Lamar Ave., GROW at CF Paris, 3410 N. Main St., Little Ark Learning Center at First United Methodist Church, 322 Lamar Ave., Epscopal Day School at Holy Cross Episcopal Church, 322 S. Church St..and Trinity Christian Preschool, 2060 FM 79.
Central Presyterian Church offers half-day preschool and kindergarten classes while Lamar Avenue Church of Christ houses an after-school latchkey program.
The longest-serving church-sponsored child care center, Little Ark Learning Center, serves children 18 months through pre-kindergarten on a full-time, year-round basis with an after-school program throughout the year on a part-time basis and then full-time during the summer.
Much like other centers, children at both Lollypop Learning Center and Little Ark Learning Center learn through active exploration and involvement in play centers using thematic units. Throughout the day, children transition between active and quiet play as they participate in music, age appropriate table games, and various learning activities.
“The children progress at their own pace, build self-esteem and achieve their goals while learning to foster healthy relationships,” Little Ark director Sue Parker said.
Directors agree the past year has been difficult as many parents lost jobs and families quarantined due to Covid-19, and the state issued emergency orders for child care centers to follow. Those orders were rescinded two weeks ago.
“This past year has been very different due to Covid, but we have a wonderful staff, Little Ark board and church support that has helped make us successful during all the transitions that were required for us to stay operational,” Parker said. “Our families are our real heroes. They have shown us such love and support. They have all been blessings and have stood behind us every step of the way.
Larissa Bass, director at Calvary Methodist Church Kidcare, agreed.
“There were times during the Covid pandemic we felt like we might not survive, being a center that has only been fully operational for three and a half years,” Bass said. “But with much prayer and God on our side, we are so blessed to be able to be operating daily and doing what God has called us to do. With the help of our staff and our wonderful parents, we are still standing.”
James Hanley, director of Lamar Avenue Church of Christ latchkey program, which serves 60 afterschool children from North Lamar, Paris and Chisum, said he is glad to see the “year of Covid” in the rear view mirror as he prepares for the church’s first-ever summer program.
“We planned to start our summer program last summer but Covid got in the way,” Hanley said. “We are glad that we are going to be able to offer summer care because our working parents need it.”
Similar to other after-school programs, children participate in both structured and unstructured activities as they unwind from a day in the classroom. After having an afternoon snack, children play games in the gymnasium, participate in arts and crafts activities, enjoy table games and music activities, and are provided a quiet place to study.
