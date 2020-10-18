It’s been an up-and-down year for local farmers as drastic changes in weather and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic have thrown wrenches into a season that also boasted plenty to be happy about.
“This has been a roller coaster of a year, that’s for sure,” local farmer Rex West — owner of West Farms, Land and Cattle — said with a chuckle.
The coronavirus has left a mark on every facet of life this year, and the agricultural industry is no different. West said the virus hasn’t affected the day-to-day workings on the farm, but has made an impact in other ways.
“Most people (couldn’t) go into work because they’re worried about spreading it, but we don’t really need to worry about that out in the fields,” West said. “We’ve still been able to go out and do our thing, though. Not much has changed for us in that respect since our work keeps us relatively isolated.”
What has been impacted by the virus, though, is maintenance. Work sometimes slowed for farmers as they waited on things like new mechanical parts and other necessities of the job to arrive.
Shipments that would in years past take only a few days to arrive could now take weeks as shipping across the world bottlenecked as demand skyrocketed.
There was also uncertainty in the market, he said, as buyers weren’t sure what size their customer base would be or if they’d be required to close their doors.
The other big factor in this year’s growing and harvesting seasons has been the weather, West said.
A wetter-than-usual August this year meant trouble for some local crops, but also was a welcome sign for others.
“It all depends on which crop you’re dealing with,” West explained. “I’d say our beans did well because of it, but corn planting was pushed back because of how much rain we got.”
In June, the weather was just the opposite, and local growers were hit with a drought.
The best way to mitigate the effects of inclement weather is simply by planning ahead, West said.
“It all comes down to variety and the growth pattern,” he said. “You don’t want all your crops at the same growing stage at the same time.
“This year was better than expected for soybeans, but definitely worse for corn.”
Then, in the fall, the weather took a turn for the better. Whereas last year Northeast Texas experienced the earliest freeze in over a decade, West said this year has seen a warmer than usual October, which is good for the last batch of crops.
Looking ahead to 2021, West said that though it’s impossible to predict the future, projections are looking positive for things to come.
“I think next year will be good. One of the good things about this warm weather is that we can get started on spring corn, cotton and soybeans,” he said. “Of course you can’t say for sure, but things are looking good.”
