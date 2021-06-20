DETROIT — For a second time in her career, Detroit High School agriculture teacher Tracy Denny has been named 2021 Texas Rural Education Association Teacher of the Year and will compete in 2022 for National Rural Educator of the Year.
Now in her 26th year in education, Denny won the national award title in 2010 when she represented Chisum High School as 2009 Texas Education Agency Secondary Teacher of the Year and as Texas Rural Educator of the Year. Denny transferred to Detroit ISD four years ago, and her students have consistently represented the school in Future Farmers of America competition, national shows and in leadership roles.
“It’s a blessing and an honor to win this award once, much less twice,” Denny said of the state award. “The good Lord has opened doors for me since I started teaching at age 22. I am appreciative of the respect shown me by my peers in Detroit for naming me Secondary Teacher of the Year and Detroit Rural Educator of the Year.”
Denny credited the involvement of her students and the community support FFA receives as contributing factors.
“You know, it’s just an honor to be able to represent our school and community at this kind of level,” Denny said. “In the four years I have been in Detroit, we have strived to get the kids involved in the community, and it is amazing the community support we have received from groups of people who have volunteered and have shown up at every event we have.”
Having lived on a ranch near Detroit all her life, Denny said she feels as though she has returned home to her roots although she lived just inside the Prairiland ISD growing up and attended Prairiland schools, where she was mentored during a successful FFA high school career under the guidance of Prairiland HIgh School retired ag teacher Bobby Winters, who Denny considers her role model.
“He treated his students with respect, and he earned our respect by teaching and caring about us,” Denny said in 2009. “He taught me about the kind of teacher that I wanted to be for my students, and how to make learning exciting.”
In her application for 2021 Texas Rural Teacher of the Year, Denny described teaching as a “selfless act” that provides students with the necessary skills to succeed in life built around positive relationships with students, their families, school administrators and community. In describing a unique accomplishment, Denny wrote about her development of a greenhouse program at the high school and her securement of $18,000 in national grants to begin the Detroit Community Garden and Education Center, which will provide food for the community, a learning experience for students and a place for teachers, students and community members to teach classes related to science fair projects, home gardening, canning, environment concerns and additional topics related to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).
A 1991 Prairiland High School graduate, Denny attended Paris Junior College and then East Texas State University, now Texas A&M University-Commerce, where she received a science degree and secondary education certification in agriculture and ornamental horticulture in 1995 and speech communications certification in 2007. She holds certifications in Career Preparation, National Center for Construction Education and Research, parliamentary procedure, general horticulture and Texas State Floral Association Basic Knowledge and Level 1 certification. She taught at Chisum ISD 22 years before joining Detroit ISD in 2017.
Denny is married to her husband, Todd. The couple has one son, Trey Denny, a student at Texas A&M University-College Station.
