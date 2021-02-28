Dr. Amanda Green is a busy, busy woman; busy taking care of her family and busy taking care of her community.
Born in Corsicana, Green was raised in nearby Fairfield. She said she has “always wanted to take care of people.”
“Medicine is all about the interactions between people,” she said. “The science is fun, too, but the people are what really matters.”
Green attended Texas A&M University, majoring in genetics, before entering medical school at Baylor College of Medicine. She spent her residency at Duke University Medical Center and was an attending at the medical center there before she and her husband, Gregory, an orthopedic surgeon, made the move to Lamar County in 2003.
“I was pregnant with Davis when we moved here, so I took some time off,” she said. “When he was about 9 months old, I went to work part-time at the VA clinic working two or three half-days a week. Madeline was born in 2006, and when she was 3, I became a hospitalist at Paris Regional Medical Center.”
“My children’s independence has directly informed my career,” she said. “When the kids were little, I wanted a lot more face time with them, to care for them myself, that was my choice,” she said. “I was glad I could make that choice. When you are the chauffeur for your kids, it takes up a lot of time. I counted once when they were in middle school — I was in the car for three hours on school days what with classes, rehearsals, appointments, waiting for them. So I started walking, in the parking lots. I kept shoes and headphones in the car. Now, Davis drives them to school and back.”
As her children grew, Green began to look for other ways to stay busy and fulfill her need to care for people. In addition to working as a hospitalist, she became the medical director at the Paris-Lamar County Health District and serves with the Lamar County Local Health Authority; she was medical director at several hospice facilities in the area and still serves in that capacity at several others; she is medical director at clinics in Lamar and Red River County; served as chief of staff of PRMC’s medical executive committee and chairman of the Department of Medicine; and is an adjunct instructor at the University of Texas-Tyler’s nursing program. Last year, Green became chief medical officer at PRMC.
Along the way, Green has been published in the Journal of the American Medical Association and the Journal of General Internal Medicine; is a member of several local, state and national medical associations; certified as a diplomate in internal medicine and as a hospice medical director; and was named one of four Health Heroes by the Texas Medical Association in 2017.
She also was instrumental in crafting the smoking ban in the City of Paris in 2014; still leads weekly activities of Walk With a Doc; and is active in the St. Joseph’s Community Foundation.
Green said her work in the field of public health and her appointment as chief medical officer at the hospital is “good timing,” especially in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic
“There’s a synergy to those two jobs. They overlap in lots of different ways,” she said. “Acute medicine in the hospital and then after the patient is discharged there is a lot of public health issues to be addressed, especially for the uninsured.”
“I would like to get my master’s degree in public health,” she said. “I am interested in it and it is my passion, caring for the community, but I am waiting until I get at least one of my kids in college before I start that.”
