After a year unlike any other, droves of cyclists will once again flock to Lamar County on July 17 for the annual Tour de Paris. More than 1,000 bicycle riders typically participate, Becky Semple said, and the mammoth effort it takes to put the event together is always worth it.
Semple, who serves as the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce’s tourism director, said the race is open to people of all ages and experience levels. There are options to ride a 14-mile, 20-mile, 24-mile, 37-mile, 57-mile, 68-mile or 80-mile route, and while some serious cyclists treat the event as a race, she said, at the end of the day, it’s all about getting out there and having fun.
“It kind of fits anybody that likes to ride a bicycle,” she said.
Some of the courses wind and twist all the way to Bonham, bringing the riders through the beauty of the Red River Valley. With the routes stretching for miles, cyclists need support along the way, and Semple said the tour simply wouldn’t be possible without contributions from the community.
“I can tell you that in one word: volunteers,” Semple said. “Our volunteers are the best anywhere to be found.”
More than 650 volunteers come together each year to staff the race, with some managing rest stops and others directing traffic to keep riders safe. Last year, Semple said, cyclists missed out on a Tour de Paris tradition: homemade cookies. Volunteers in the past made the sweet snacks to give riders energy, but couldn’t pass them out in 2020 because of Covid-19 safety protocols. She’s hoping they’ll come back this year.
If all goes to plan, volunteers will be passing out fruit, cookies, snacks and water, and some will even be providing fans to cool cyclists down in the hot summer sun. Encouragement will be provided courtesy of the Paris High School cheerleaders, who are volunteering their time to lift the riders’ spirits.
“(Cyclists) say that our volunteers are the most welcoming they’ve ever seen,” Semple said.
A heartbreaking difference about the event this year will be the absence of longtime community business leader Eddie Clement, whose passing reverberated throughout the Paris community. Clement, along with Mark Claudia Homer, always helped to make hamburgers for the riders and volunteers.
“They made sure that the very last volunteer and the very last rider that came into the Civic Center got a warm hamburger,” Semple said.
Registration has already begun for the event this year, and Chamber of Commerce President Paul Allen said he’s excited for the ride to welcome cyclists from across Texas and beyond. For him, it’s special to see participants return to Paris year after year, ready to ride through Lamar County.
“Of course we’ve got our local bikers that we see all the time, which is great, but it’s good to see these out of town guests that you get to know, and it’s something that a lot of people look forward to but don’t live here...” Allen said. “They keep coming back and so that makes it special for us.”
The bicycling in Lamar County doesn’t end with the tour, either. The day after the ride, the Hell of the North race, an offroad “gravel grind,” will return to Paris where cyclists can challenge themselves to a 100-mile race through rough terrain. Semple said some of the diehard riders compete in both.
Anyone who wants to push themself or just come out for a good time can register for the Tour de Paris at tourdeparis.org/register-now. Early registration ends May 1.
