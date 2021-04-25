What do you do when the bed you sleep on is kinda old and crooked, and you see one in a magazine that you’re just dying for?
If you are Lupita Wolf, a sophomore at North Lamar High School, you build one for yourself during instructor Patt Swaim’s first year welding class in the school’s Career and Technology Department. You enter it in Ag Mechanics competition at the Lamar County Junior Livestock show, and you win a blue ribbon.
“I was on my phone playing around one day, and I saw a metal bed frame. My bed is kinda old and crooked, and my dresser is old, so I was inspired to combine the two into one,” Lupita said about the queen-sized metal bed she built complete with both head and foot boards with wooden drawers underneath. “I actually have the blueprints in this notebook that I designed myself.”
“It shows all the diameters,” she continued. “Here’s a top view of the angle iron here and the expanded metal and here’s a side view of what it looks like. I have simple blueprints for the drawers, which all are the same. And, here’s my long list of materials of what’s been included in this bed.”
About the drawers, Lupita described them as “fully functional on metal tracks with plastic wheels. They are eight inches deep. They are 25 by 28 inches and each cover board for the door is an inch thick.”
Lupita moved with her large extended family from Canada to Sumner about four years ago where her father works at Maxey Trailer Co. managing inventory after spending many years up north as a welder.
Although she has been around welding all her life, Lupita said her father has given her tips on welding but credits instructor Swaim for teaching her to weld.
“I kind of just picked it up like that,” Lupita said. “I asked my father for a lot of advice on how to get better welds, and he would tell me to practice more. You really get to where you want to go once you have your heart set on something, and I had my heart set on this bed.”
It took her three months to complete the project, a half hour or so at a time during first period welding class after spending first semester learning basic welds, she said. Most of the work on the head and foot boards was at school while she worked on some of the frame and most of the drawers at home in her garage.
Instructor Swaim credited Lupita as being “a very good student” who is “doing an exceptional job.”
“She might have had a few skills coming in, but she really practiced when she was supposed to practice,” Swaim said before putting in a plug for Ag Mechanics at North Lamar.
“The program is the best in the world for high school students,” Swaim said. “The skills they learn here they can use the rest of their lives.”
