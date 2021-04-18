Dr. Khalid Shafiq continues to introduce new procedures, bringing high level cardiac care to the Red River Valley as he has done for more than 25 years.
Whatever the issues with the heart and circulatory system, Shafiq stands ready to treat cardiology patients with the latest technology and methods, making it possible to receive the same level of care while staying close to home as offered in large metropolitan areas. Most procedures can be performed at the Cardiology Center Cath Lab located off FM 195 next door to Paris Cardiology Center, 1775 FM 195.
Just this year, his state-accredited and Joint Commission ambulatory surgery center received approval to perform stenting procedures, making it possible for a patient to receive a heart stent and return home the same day. New techniques offered at the center include peripheral artery disease procedures using “pedal access” via the foot, and laser atherectomy, a procedure that uses a high energy light to unblock arteries in the extremities.
An alternative to cardiac catheterization through the groin area, which requires patients to lie still for several hours, Shafiq offers transradial catheterization by inserting the catheter in the radial artery of the wrist, center director Ayesha Shafiq said.
“Most heart patients can have the transradial catheterization procedure if they pass the Allen Test,” Ayesha Shafiq said, explaining the test is performed by compressing the ulnar artery for a few minutes and then comparing the color of the two hands. Next, the cardiologist compresses the radial artery and compares the hands again. If blood circulates well through both arteries, the patient is cleared to have transradial catheterization.
Shafiq also treats dialysis patients whose graft or fistula becomes clogged or narrowed, thus preventing patients from undergoing dialysis. A fistula is made by joining an artery with a vein to make a larger high flow blood vessel, and a graft, or high flowing artificial pathway, connects a tube between an artery and vein. A narrow plastic tube is then inserted into a large vein in the groin or neck area.
Using cath lab imaging guidance, Dr. Shafiq will use an inflatable balloon mounted at the tip of a catheter, which he inserts through the skin into the fistula or graft and advance to the blockage, Ayesha Shafiq said. Once deployed, the balloon will be inflated and deflated, expanding the vein or artery wall and increasing blood flow. A stent may be placed to hold the vessel open.
“All these procedures are performed as an outpatient at Paris Cardiology Center Cath Lab with no overnight stay,” Ayesha Shafiq said. “Dialysis patients are discharged after a few hours and can resume normal activities soon after the procedure. No surgical incision is made, only a small nick on the skin that does not have to be stitched. No general anesthetic is required in a majority of patients.”
For patients who suffer advanced heart failure, Shafiq offers biventricular pacemakers, which generate small electrical impulses that make the lower chambers of the heart muscle contract, causing the right and left ventricles to pump together. He often combines a pacemaker with an implantable cardiac defibrillator. The combination devices resynchronize the heartbeat, slow down an abnormally fast heart rhythm, prevents abnormally slow heart rhythms and records a history of the patient’s heart rate and rhythm.
A native of Pakistan, Dr. Shafiq attended Khyber Medical College at the University of Peshawar in Pakistan from 1979 to 1984 and then did his internship and residency in internal medicine there from 1984 to 1988.
He then spent four years at Loyola University Medical center in Chicago, Illinois, doing an internship and residency in internal medicine. He was chief resident at Hines VA Medical Center Chicago in 1991 and received the Achievement Award for Chief Resident before spending three years at the University of Miami serving a cardiology fellowship. From there he spent a year studying interventional cardiology at Baylor University Medical in Dallas before coming to Paris.
He holds three board certifications — Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology. He is also accredited by the American College of Radiology for nuclear cardiology and computerized tomography imaging.
