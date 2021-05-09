Operations at Paris Metro are beginning to return to normal after more than a year of locked doors, truncated hours and strict sanitizing routines, and employees at the nonprofit, fixed-route bus service are looking forward to it.
“As of March 15, we have started running the Paris Metro buses 12 hours a day, again,” said Sheena Record, regional transportation coordinator and head of the Paris office of Ark-Texas Council of Government’s Rural Transit District. “During the pandemic, we had a down-time in the middle of the day, which we used to sanitize the buses, but since the governor has opened things back up, we are now running full days, 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. The buses are still getting sanitized at midday. We just now put another set of buses on the routes with another set of drivers during a two-hour lunch time to give us time to thoroughly clean the buses used that morning before they go back into service in the afternoon.”
Record said returning bus service to a full 12-hour day has brought about a recognizable increase of riders.
“Prior to Covid, we were running 180 to 200 trips a day. During the pandemic, we were running 20 to 30 trips a day,” she added. “Last March, we were up to 40 to 80 trips a day. We are slowly working our way back up. People are still a bit scared to get out and get on the buses as they used to, but it is getting back to normal.”
Another return to operations is the planned reopening of the bus line’s lobby and offices.
“As of June 1, our lobby will be open to the public again, so riders can buy tickets in person and get maps of the routes. We are excited about that after more than a year of having just one office employee in the building and everyone else working from home, using laptops and an app to stay connected,” she said.
Record said Paris Metro office personnel will still be required to wear masks at the office and each employee will still be required to have their temperatures taken each day. Drivers, who have been working throughout the pandemic, will also still wear masks, and the plastic barriers around the driver’s seats will remain in place.
Paris Metro was created in 2016 through the Ark-Tex Council of Governments and is funded by the Texas Department of Transportation and the Federal Transit Administration. Fees are 50 cents for adults 19 to 64 and for youth 6 to 18, 25 cents for students with a valid school ID and free for seniors 60 and older, children 5 and under with an accompanying parent and the disabled with valid ID. Monthly passes are available.
In addition to Paris Metro, ATCOG’s TRAX program offers on-demand pickup services in Paris at $1 per trip and a connection service to the Greyhound Bus station in Mount Pleasant for $3.
Four routes cover the city of Paris, allowing riders ample opportunities to get to work or to school, shop, pay bills and visit medical offices and facilities at no — or very low — cost. Buses ordinarily run from 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with stops at every location timed about 30 minutes apart.
In a few weeks, Record said, ATCOG will add four new buses to the Paris fleet.
Record said the mileage on each bus in the current fleet is close to 100,000 miles, a point where maintenance and repair costs begin to outstrip the price of a new bus. The new models will also all be under warranty, further helping to reduce the cost of upkeep to the fleet. The buses in the current fleet will stay in Paris to be used as backup vehicles as required.
Installation of benches and shelters at stops across the city has been slowed by the pandemic and by instances of vandalism. As the damaged structures are repaired and replaced, Record said, they will be of a slightly different design and constructed of slightly different material, measures she said would help to make them more vandal-resistant.
Record also said ATCOG is planning to move the office location in the near future and is looking for property to purchase for the new bus line headquarters.
“We want a permanent home, something we can call our own,” Record said. “We would like to stay on the existing routes, we need good parking for the fleet and a big enough facility to accommodate the office, so if anyone knows of property that fits that bill, give us a call.”
After the office is relocated, Record said, bus line officials plan to conduct another route study to see if the current routes need to be changed or stops relocated.
“Businesses change, they close, and routes may need to be moved slightly or eliminated, and that changes the routes,” she said.
Paris Metro currently has a staff of six office workers and 15 drivers. Maintenance work on the vehicles is done out of the Mount Pleasant ATCOG facility.
For information about Paris Metro and other TRAX services, call 903-739-2444 or 903-739-2445 or visit atcog.org/transportation-programs.
