Lamar County is losing farm and ranch acres, but agriculture remains alive and well, said Jessica Humphrey, Lamar County’s Texas A&M Agrilife Extension agent.
As ranchers and farmers divide their land for maximum sale prices, the total amount of agricultural land diminishes. However, due to scientific advances in genetically engineered crops and breeding, crop yields have continued to increase.
“There’s a lot of science that goes behind forming new forms of corn or herbicide resistant corn, and there’s modifications to the crops and there are modifications that are being made to the beef cattle due to genetics. You know, bettering our genetics causes cattle to produce more pounds and the females being able to reproduce faster,” Humphrey said.
Though there is no firm idea of how many agricultural acres there are in the county, Humphrey was able to provide some rough numbers.
Last year, there were about 24,000 acres of corn, 6,300 acres of cotton and 8,300 acres of winter wheat planted, while 370,000 acres were used for raising cattle.
The largest planted crops in Lamar County are corn, soybeans and cotton. In the winter, hay and winter wheat are planted often as well. The largest animal agricultural crop comes from beef cattle, a tremendous output for Lamar County.
“Beef cattle are extremely popular. That is our main animal agriculture. Of course, we have the dairy, the Daisy Dairy, but they’re their own corporation, and they have their own cattle and stuff like that, but as far as our ranchers that live here in Lamar County, beef cattle are pretty much your main species we have here,” Humphrey said.
Even as the agricultural land sizes shift and contract over time, the major crops have stayed relatively stable over time.
“As far as looking back, it’s been a slow, steady climb, and I can’t give you hard numbers, but I know that due to the genetics in both the crops and the cattle, and our yield, and our pounds, you know, the number of heads of cattle that we produce here has increased over time,” Humphrey said.
There are more ranches than farms in Lamar County, due to the land required to own and operate a farm.
“But as far as acres are concerned, your farmers are probably the people that own or manage more land … But that’s just because it doesn’t require as much acreage to have a ranch as it does to have a farm,” Humphrey said.
Fortunately, the Covid-19 pandemic did not affect crops much, she said.
“They still got out and they still farmed. It may have affected some just because of the availability of labor. They may have had to scale down a little bit, just because, you know, they might have had some farm workers that got sick or couldn’t work … so that’s a possibility that they might have scaled down as far as their acreage farmed. They may have had to modify the ways that they farmed a little different. But they still did it,” Humphrey said, adding that though farming and ranching are important, there are other contributors to the agricultural makeup of Lamar County.
“Farming and ranching is a big deal as far as agriculture here in Lamar County, but you can’t count out the people that grow the horticulture here in Lamar County. And honeybees are a big commodity here in Lamar County. So there’s gonna be different forms of agriculture coming into Lamar County over the years, and I see an increase in those kinds of agriculture also. Especially as people from outside of Lamar County are moving in, they’re bringing in new agricultural practices,” Humphrey said.
