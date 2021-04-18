The Area Agency on Aging has offered benefits counseling for a while, but few take advantage of it.
“The benefits counseling program is a great program that a lot of people are unaware of,” director Lisa Reeve said.
The agency’s counseling to those on Medicare helps senior citizens navigate the often-confusing web of insurance, hospital bills and government aid.
Under the leadership of Jenny Butler, the program offers two certified benefits counselors to all the residents of the agency’s nine-county area.
“If someone is having a hard time affording their Medicare costs, and those can include Part D premium payments, their prescription costs, things like that, there are benefits programs out there that we can assist beneficiaries with applying for. We do it all the time,” Butler said.
The Area Agency on Aging, part of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments, is about helping senior citizens in whatever way they need, Reeve said.
“Our mission is to help adults over 60 and caregivers to be able to live independent lives and to stay in their home as long as possible,” Reeve said. “And the way we do that is we provide services on a temporary basis that may help with that. Say someone breaks their hip. They go home, but they can’t mop or sweep or do anything like that until they go through rehab. We can send someone from a home health agency to do house cleaning and those homemaker services until they get back on their feet. So, as opposed to them going into a facility until they are totally rehabed, we try to help them go home and just provide things they need in order to be able to rehab and get back on their feet.”
The program also helps provide breaks for caregivers, trips to doctors appointments and more.
“There’s a big burnout for caregivers, and a lot of times, their health declines, along with the person they’re caring for, so we can offer — again, on a temporary basis — respite services, where someone comes in and relieves them of their duties,” Reeve said. “If they have a doctor’s appointment or they want to go shopping or even if they want to just go to a backroom and do nothing, we’re good with it. We’re just there to give them a break, and we do that three hours a week.”
The Area Agency on Aging came about as part of the Older Americans Act of 1965, and administers the Meals on Wheels program for ATCOG. In Lamar County, they partner with the Lamar County Human Resources Council to deliver the meals.
The agency has adapted to Covid as well as they can, scheduling as many events through online meetings as possible, and following all safety protocols when a client does have to visit in person. The agency offers senior enrichment courses as well, and even those have moved online this past year.
“We have partnered with an organization called Set Up, for people 55 and above, they can go online and take classes for free,” Reeve said. “Their classes are like how to operate Zoom or how to navigate Facebook safely, get to know your smartphone. I even took a course on safely storing your passwords.”
The program also offers exercise classes and virtual trips, Reeve said. The agency is pulling together classes called “A Matter of Balance” and Tai Ji Quan, about giving seniors thoughtful ways to get more movement in their lives.
For information about any of the services, call the agency at 903-832-8636 or visit atcog.org/area-agency-on-aging/.
