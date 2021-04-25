Despite a drop in temperature and threatening rain, the 53rd Lamar County Junior Livestock Show went off without a hitch April 14-16 with exhibitors competing for top places in the annual competition.
For the third time, an Adams sibling took grand champion with Evan Adams showing the champion steer and his sister, Emma Adams, exhibiting the reserve champion. Older brother, Ethan Adams, showed grand in both 2018 and 2019, and Evan Adams showed reserve in 2019. The children of Scott and Britney Adams, the siblings represent Lamar County 4-H.
Payton Eubanks, of Chisum FFA, showed the grand champion hog, and Chole Gray, of Prairiland FFA, showed reserve champion.
Reese Bassano, of Prairiland FFA, took grand champion lamb honors while Maggie Teeter, of Lamar County 4-H, took reserve.
In goat competition, Payton Moss, of Lamar County 4-H, took grand champion and Addison Fortenberry, of North Lamar FFA, showed reserve.
Autumn Phillips, of Prairiland FFA, showed the champion rabbit, and Madison Wiley, of North Lamar FFA, showed the reserve champion.
Court Garner, of Chisum FFA, showed the champion pen of broilers and Dawson Hamner, also of Chisum FFA, showed the reserve pen.
Senior showmanship honors went to Jaden Johnson, of Lamar County 4-H, steer; Lannie Farris, of Chisum FFA, hog; Resse Bassano, of Prairiland FFA, lamb; Cadie Gray, of Prairiland FFA, goat, and Audrey Gooding, Prairiland FFA, rabbit. Junior showmanship honors went to Jera Johnson, Lamar County 4-H, steer; Chole Gray, Prairiland 4-H, hog; Grady Bassano, Prairiland FFA, lamb; Addison Fortenberry, North Lamar FFA, goat,; and Kaitlyn Springett, Chisum FFA, rabbit.
In county-bred animal competition, Steelie Stapleton, of Prairiland FFA, took both grand and reserve champion rabbit titles. Addison Fortenbery, of North Lamar FFA, took champion goat, and Scroggins Livestock, the reserve title. Maggie Teeter, of Lamar County 4-H, took both champion and reserve honors in lamb competition while Payton Eubank, of Chisum FFA, showed the champion hog and Hodges Show Pigs, of Chisum FFA, the reserve hog. Ethan Adams, of Lamar County 4-H, took both champion and reserve in steer competition.
Class results of market animal competition follows:
Market Steers
Class 1
Ethan Adams, 4-H, first; Grady Taylor, Prariland, second; Mikenna Rubright, 4-H, third; Kendra Jones, North Lamar, fourth.
Class 2
Emma Adams, 4-H, first; Jera Johnson, 4-H, second; Ally Stapleton, Prairiland, third.
Class 3
Bailee Taylor, Prairiland, first; Grady Taylor, Prairiland, second; Coy Wilkins, 4-H, third.
Class 4
Evan Adams, 4-H, first; Ethan Adams, 4-H, second; Jaden Johnson, 4-H, third.
Market Hogs
Class 1
Kaley Eubanks, Chisum, first; Blake Privett, Chisum, second; Lannie Farris, Chisum, third; Bryee Cooper, Chisum, fourth; Christoria Worthy, Chisum, fifth; Wrylee Roman, North Lamar,, sixth; Katelynn Bridgers, North Lamar, seventh; Ryder Holland, Chisum, eighth.
Class 2
Brooke Bridges, Chisum, first; Lannie Farris, Chisum, second, Carson Blalock, Prairiland, third; Emmerson Boutwell, Chisum, fourth; Kaylee Bowers, Chisum, fifth; Emily O’dell, Chisum, sixth; Hensley Blalock, Prairiland, seventh, Lannie Farris, Chisum, eighth.
Class 3
Payton Eubanks, Chisum, first; Lannie Farris, Chisum, second; Blake Privett, Chisum, third; Kain Rosson, Chisum, fourth; Ashlynn Phinney, Chisum, fifth; Kase Hatanille, Chisum, sixth; Mason Flemming, Chisum, seventh; Weston Roman, North Lamar, eighth; Lindey Young, Chisum, ninth, Eryn Pickering, Chisum, tenth.
Class 4
Chyanna Childres, Chisum, first; Kaley Eubanks, Chisum, second; Brooklyn Atnit, Chisum, third; Lane Ausmus, North Lamar, fourth; Hayshus Tucker, Chisum, fifth; Paiton Myers, North Lamar, sixth; Katie Keele, North Lamar, seventh; Alessa Yackeshi, Paris, eighth.
Class 5
Chloe Gray, Prairiland, first; Hannah Childres, Chisum, second; Madie Edwards, North Lamar, third; Kameron Scott, 4-H, fourth; Blake Privett, Chisum, fifth.
Class 6
Chloe Gray, Prairiland, first; Payton Eubanks, Chisum, second ;Chloe Gray, Prairiland, third;
Alexis Phinney, Chisum, fourth; Kylee Smock, North Lamar, fifth.
Market Lambs
Class 1
Reese Bassano, Prairiland, first; Allie Oats, Prairiland, second; Allie Oats, Prairiland, third; Kennedi Ball, Chisum, fourth.
Class 2
Keeley Webb, 4-H, first; Reese Bassano, Prairiland, second; Allie Oats, Prairiland, third; Grady Bassano, Prairiland, fourth; Grady Bassano, Prairiland, fifth; Hause Brooks, Chisum, sixth;
Class 3
Maggie Teeter, 4-H, first; Keeley Webb, 4H, second; Aubree Phillips, Prairiland, third; Laney Vanderburg, Chisum, fourth; Chesney Dawes, Chisum, fifth; Amanda Blouin, Paris, sixth;
Class 4
Jillian Sherrill, Chisum, first; Jillian Sherrrill, Chisum, second; Keeley Webb, 4-H, third; Kelsea Ball, Chisum, fourth; Austin Spann, Chisum, fifth.
Market Goats
Class 1
Dylan Wicks, 4-H, first; Sloane Hill, North Lamar, second, Payton Moss, 4-H, third; Keeley Webb, 4-H, fourth; Kaitlyn Hutchison, 4-H, fifth; Aubrie Arnold, North Lamar, sixth; Grant Frierson, Paris, seventh.
Class 2
Addison Fortenberry, North Lamar, first; Cadie Gray, Prairiland, second; Jessica Francis, Prairiland, third; Keyton Wicks, 4-H, fourth; Katelyn Essary, Chisum, fifth; Amanda Blouin, Paris, sixth.
Class 3
Cadie Gray, Prairiland, first; Jessica Francis, Prairiland, second; Kaitlyn Hutchison, 4-H, third; Payton Moss, 4-H, fourth; Keyton Wicks, 4-H, fifth; Claytie Simpson, Chisum, sixth.
Class 4
Payton Moss, 4-H, first; Keeley Webb, 4-H, second, Sloane Hill, North Lamar, third; Ashlyn Hutchison, Chisum, fourth; Ashlyn Hutchison, fifth.
Class 5
Ayson Moss, 4-H, first; Jack Phillips, Prairiland, second; Laken Dawson, Prairiland, third; Savanna Sandor, Paris, fourth, Amanda Blouin, Paris, fifth.
Class 6
Cadie Gray, Prairiland, first; Laken Dawson, second; Cadie Gray, Prairiland, third; Jack Phillips, Prairiland, fourth, Katie Trammell, North Lamar, fifth.
Market Rabbits
Autumn Phillips, Prairiland, first; Madison Wiley, North Lamar, second; Steelie Stapleton, Prairiland, third; Annslee Bissell, Prairiland, fourth; Emma Crawford, North Lamar, fifth; McKenzie Hively, North Lamar, sixth; Steelie Stapleton, Prairiland, seventh; Steelie Stapleton, Prairiland, eighth, Steelie Stapleton, Prairiland, ninth; Audrey Gooding, Prairiland, 10th; Audrey Gooding, Prairiland, 11th; Audrey Gooding, Prairiland Gooding, 12th; Jordan Lawson, Chisum, 13th; Karlie Harp, Prairiland, 14th; Vivian Foreman, North Lamar, 15th; Amanda Blouin, Paris, 16th; Kaitlyn Springett, Chisum, 17th; Tyler Bunch, Chisum, 18th; Amanda Blouin, Paris, 19th; Ethan Wilkins, 4-H, 20th.
Market Broilers
Cort Garner, Chisum, first; Dawson Hammer, Chisum, second; Ty Pierce, North Lamar, third; Justin Huesca, North Lamar, fourth; Melodie Huesca, North Lamar, fifth; Jennifer Friesen, North Lamar, sixth; Leanna Fehr, North Lamar, seventh; Ryder Roberts, North Lamar, eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.