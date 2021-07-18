For many on the topic of Lamar County icons, Joan Mathis tops the list, following 51 years in teaching and continued volunteer and service work. Recently, the Paris City Council voted to rename a park in her honor in return for her dedicated service to the community.
Mathis shares her service through many organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, where she assists with flag projects five to six times a year. She also serves in other capacities such as volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the Downtown Food Pantry, and the Boys & Girls Club. She holds the position of secretary for the local chapter of NAACP, and she is a member of the Miss Paris Debs Scholarship Committee.
At the same time, she teaches Sunday school at St. Paul Baptist Church, serves as a substitute teacher when needed and works as a full-time employee for Maxey Funeral Home. Mathis is also a member of City Wide Ushers.
She created the Reese-Mathis Endowed Scholarship fund and serves on many other assorted boards and committees. Such an abbreviated list of volunteer work leaves little question why city councilors voted to name the park after Mathis. Yet, the honor has kept her humble.
“I feel grateful. I’m humbled by it, and every time I have received any kind of honor, it makes me realize that even though I’m singled out for the honor, it’s other people in the community, and I couldn’t have done it without them. So, it makes me, every time I receive an honor, I become more conscious of teamwork and helping and supporting each other. I just want to be more humble, and I appreciate it,” she said
“The naming of the park just makes me even more conscious of how I have been supported in this community. Not just the past five years; it’s been all my life,” Mathis said.
She also mentioned the strong relationships she has with former students.
“I’ve reaped so many benefits from students that I’ve talked to. I often hear the statement, ‘oh, you really did help me; you meant a lot to students.’ But it makes me think, ‘I hope I have, but let me tell you how students have helped me!’ And that story could be a long one. I have a flat tire, and a student comes along and changes my tire, and the list goes on. I’ve reaped so many benefits, more than I’ve ever given,” Mathis said.
She enjoys seeing past students outside of the traditional school setting.
“I appreciate all my students. And now I’m seeing their children growing up and being successful. I meet grandparents, and when I serve, the grandparents will come pick up their children and say, ‘oh Ms. Mathis, you taught me!’ and I say now when the great-grandparents come, I need to go home and sit down, but I enjoy serving, I really do, and I’m thankful that I have the opportunity to serve,” she said.
Her favorite part of being a teacher is seeing her students succeed, she said.
“Seeing them when I go up to the bank, seeing students I taught working at the bank as a teller, or even a director or president of the bank. The police department when I see students that I’ve taught and remember reading their essay and seeing them aspire as firemen and policemen, that is my favorite part,” she said.
She views her volunteer work within the community as another way to continue teaching.
“To me, teaching is an opportunity to participate in the lives of others. So what teaching means in the community, we’re passing on a good deed, doing what we can to encourage others,” she said.
