Covid-19 case numbers are down, mask requirements have been lifted and vaccinations are being given, and the Lamar County chapter of 4-H perseveres more than a year after the pandemic began.
4-H is a national organization for youth ages 5 to 18, offered in Texas through the Texas A&M University Extension, which helps young people develop lifelong knowledge and skills to become engaged citizens. 4-H serves more than 550,000 youth each year.
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension provides educations to young and old through a statewide network of professional educators, trained volunteers and county offices addressing a wide range of each community’s needs, from agriculture to the environment and conservation, from food and fashion to diets and disease prevention, with a healthy dose of fun for good measure.
AgriLife was established in 1915 and has offices in 250 Texas counties, serving millions with information, education and leadership opportunities over the years and in communities throughout the state. Texas 4-H headquarters are located in College Station. Visit them at texas4-h.tamu.edu/.
For the past year, since the beginning of the pandemic, the Lamar County 4-H has continued its mission, offering members and their adult volunteer leaders opportunities for safe learning and participation designed to keep everyone as safe as possible. Using social media, emails and through postal mail-outs, 4-H leaders stayed in touch with their youth, offering news and educational opportunities with a quarterly newsletter. In-person meetings and activities, when not canceled or postponed due to the changing nature of pandemic restrictions, were conducted with safety in mind.
Livestock has always been a large part of the Lamar County 4-H, and raising and showing of animals, from cattle to hogs, from sheep and lambs to rabbits and poultry, occupied many of the members of 4-H despite the pandemic. This year-round activity culminated recently with the 53rd annual Lamar County Junior Livestock Show, back at the fairgrounds after last year’s cancellation. Other 4-H activities that were ongoing during the pandemic included shooting sport — archery and firearms — practices and preparations for a series of county-level competitions and programs, to keep members skills up if district and state meets had to be canceled. These meets included shooting sports, livestock judging, food and nutrition, fashion and textiles and public speaking. Members also competed in — and placed in — a variety of out of state meets.
Adult volunteers for the Lamar County 4-H program are needed and encouraged all through the year and in a wide variety of fields. No experience is necessary to volunteer for 4-H. Volunteer leaders must be at least 18 years old (or 21 years old to chaperone overnight trips) and pass a criminal background check. Opportunities for adult volunteers include, among others, club leadership, school or after-school programs and camps, board leadership, event judge or counselor.
Call, email or visit the local county 4-H office for information on how to volunteer.
The Lamar County AgriLife Extension office is at 4315 Bonham St., Ste. A. The phone number is 903-737-2443. The email is lamar-tx@tamu.edu.
Laura Graves is the county coordinator and the Family and Community Health Agent and leads the 4-H Chapter. She can be reached at the office, 903-737-2443, by fax, 903-737-2446 or at laura.graves@ag.tamu.edu.
She is assisted by Jessica Humphrey, the County Extension Agent/Agriculture and Natural Resources, jessica.humphrey@ag.tamu.edu, and by Betty Hutchings, secretary/support staff, betty.hutchings@ag.tamu.edu.
Visit Lamar County Texas 4-H on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.