After serving the cardiovascular needs of patients in Paris since 1995, Dr. Khalid Shafiq remains true to his life’s passion — to bring the latest procedures and the highest level of care to his patients.
“It is my purpose to offer my patients here in Paris the same quality care offered anywhere else without families having to travel away from home,” Shafiq said recently from Paris Cardiology Center Cath Lab located off FM 195. “It is my passion for my patients to have the best quality of life possible.”
To do so requires continuous training and the latest in technology. The numerous diplomas and speciality certificates that line the walls at both Paris Cardiology Center, 1775 FM 195, and the nearby Paris Cardiology Center Cath Lab, 2620 Spur 139, are testaments to the caring physician’s commitment to the community he and his wife, office director Ayesha Shafiq, call home.
Since coming to Paris, Shafiq has saved literally thousands of lives, and he has brought new procedures of care that range from the latest in pacemaker and defibrillator placement to cardiovascular stinting to endovascular aneurysm repair, an option to open abdominal surgery for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Among many new procedures once found only in metropolitan centers, Shafiq introduced carotid artery stenting, a minimal-invasive procedure used to reopen a blocked carotid artery by inserting a small mesh metal tube. Like the blood vessels of the heart, the carotid arteries — the arteries in the neck, which supplies the head and brain with blood — can suffer plaque build-up known as atherosclerosis. Over time, the build-up can narrow the arteries and restrict blood flow to the brain, possibly leading to a stroke.
Along with carotid artery stenting, Shafiq also introduced peripheral artery angioplasty and stenting to prevent amputation. He performs venous ablation for patients with varicose veins, and atherectomy (plaque removal) for patients suffering from peripheral artery disease.
Shafiq introduced the use of the Impella 2.5 L Cardiac Assist device for use in high-risk angioplasty and stent procedures for patients considered high risk for open heart surgery. The device takes much of the work off the heart while procedures are performed with the outcome being significant improvement in a patient’s quality of life.
The introduction of such procedures requires years of training, fulfilling credentialing requirements and training staff, nurses and technicians.
Shafiq moved his offices from the Walker Medical Building on Clarksville Street to the new Paris Cardiology Center in 2008. In 2015, he opened the cath lab, a 7,313-square-foot, state accredited and Joint Commission facility accredited as both an office-based lab and ambulatory surgery center.
The lab houses an advanced digital scanner — a Toshiba Infinix-Elite 5 Axis floor-mounted cath lab with high resolution monitors that show the physician, his certified technicians and nurses live pictures of the arteries and beating heart, using minimal radiation to capture crystal-clear images, Shafiq said. Two secure Cubix systems store drugs to prevent medication errors, thefts and discrepancies.
A native of Pakistan, Shafiq attended Khyber Medical College at the University of Peshawar in Pakistan from 1979 to 1984 and then did his internship and residency in internal medicine there from 1984 to 1988.
He then spent four years at Loyola University Medical center in Chicago, Illinois, doing an internship and residency in internal medicine. He was chief resident at Hines VA Medical Center Chicago in 1991 and received the Achievement Award for Chief Resident before spending three years at the University of Miami serving a cardiology fellowship. From there he spent a year studying interventional cardiology at Baylor University Medical in Dallas before coming to Paris.
He holds three board certifications — Internal Medicine, Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology. He is also accredited by the American College of Radiology for nuclear cardiology and computerized tomography imaging.
