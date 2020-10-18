Just like almost every other aspect of life, things have looked different for FFA clubs in the Red River Valley this year due to the outbreak of Covid-19. Nonetheless, spirits are high and eyes are set on the future, Chisum ISD FFA advisor and Ag Science teacher Matt Preston said.
“Our kids are very resilient,” Preston said. “And it’s one of the things that we try to instill in our FFA kids because FFA isn’t just about showing animals. FFA is about developing leadership in kids, personal growth and career success. And so we really try to teach our kids and give them life skills and make them understand that adversity is gonna come your way, and curveballs are gonna get thrown at you throughout life. So it’s not necessarily about what comes at you, but it’s how you respond to it when stuff comes at you.”
Preston said despite the curveball the pandemic threw at Chisum students, FFA enrollment numbers have jumped this year, with around 20 to 30 additional kids participating. Preston said the chapter has 10 to 12 lamb projects, eight to 10 goat projects and 13 kids preparing heifers for Houston. Preston added that Chisum students have over 60 pigs to be on feed for the Lamar County Junior Livestock Show.
Preston said students have been working hard to prepare their animals for show, but many of them took a hit with the recent news that the Fort Worth Stock Show had been canceled due to Covid-19. Not only were animals going to be taken to the Fort Worth Show, but Preston said students had been working on ag mechanics projects that will have to be set to the side for now.
“That affected quite a few of our students ...” he said. “But as far as we know, St. Angelo, San Antonio (and) Houston are all still planning to have stock shows. So hopefully none of them will cancel them as well.”
When the news broke that the Fort Worth show that so many of Preston’s students had been preparing for on Friday was canceled, he said it was crushing. His wife sent him a screenshot of the announcement on Facebook while he was in class and he said it took him a moment to process.
“It was honestly a punch in the gut… I kind of was sitting in class and kind of caught myself just sitting there for a couple seconds and not even really realizing how to react to that. Some of our people were very upset about that because they were literally picking things up Friday evening that they had bought to take to the breeding gilt show. So it was definitely a shock.”
But Preston said even with the disappointment he understood why.
“I completely understand their reasons they gave. Covid is a very serious thing that we’ve got to be smart about, but it just came out of nowhere, because Fort Worth had basically been telling people that they were still planning to have the stock show. They weren’t misleading anybody, but I mean to go from that to being canceled, it just caught a bunch of people off guard.”
Looking to the future, Preston said Chisum FFA is hoping to put on their annual fruit and meat fundraiser in the fall and hopefully have some stock shows in the spring, including a show in Roxton as well as the Chisum Preview show, which he said is a tradition that has been going on for about 27 years.
If community members want to get involved with Chisum FFA, Preston said there’s an alumni chapter that graduates can join, which supports scholarships for students and graduating seniors as well as activities throughout the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.